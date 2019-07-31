Goshen's Main Street makeover to begin Aug. 19

Roger Schneider | The Goshen NewsA manhole cover at the intersection of Main and Washington streets in downtown Goshen has been marked with green paint ahead of the reconstruction of the roadway. Pedestrians will notice many such marks in the downtown due to the pending repaving of Main and the conversion of parking from parallel to angled. The work on sidewalks and curbs portion of the project is scheduled to begin Aug. 19. The repaving may be completed in the fall, or the spring of 2020, depending on the weather.