Goshen's Main Street makeover to begin Aug. 19

GOSHEN — After months of planning, discussions and preparatory work, Goshen’s Main Street redesign project is set to kick off in mid-August.
That’s the word from Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, who confirmed this week that the project contractor, Niblock Excavating of Bristol, is scheduled to begin work on the project Aug. 19, rebuilding portions of the sidewalks and adding sidewalk ramps.
Goshen Redevelopment Commission members in an early morning meeting July 19 approved a $989,657 contract with Niblock Excavating for the redesign project.
Niblock’s bid was the lowest of four bids submitted for consideration during the commission’s July 15 meeting.
Biek noted that funding for the project will come from two primary areas: $500,000 from the Goshen Redevelopment Commission and $400,000 from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The project will also require a small amount of utility work, which will be covered by the utility companies, she added.
“So we’ve awarded the contract to Niblock, and we’ve had our preconstruction meeting, and they’re gearing up, getting ready to start the work,” Biek said of Niblock. “They’re scheduled to start on the concrete work on Aug. 19. The sidewalk and curb ramp work will be done in segments, so there will be minimal restrictions on traffic while they do that.”
According to Biek, the overall project will consist of repaving Main Street between Monroe and Pike streets and adding angled parking between Madison and Pike Streets to increase the number of parking spaces. The road also will be reduced to two lanes.
In addition, four-way stops will be placed on the intersections of Clinton, Washington and Jefferson streets. The plan also adds a mid-block crossing between Jefferson and Washington streets.
Once completed, the thoroughfare’s reconfiguration will allow the road to slow vehicular traffic and to be more pedestrian-friendly, she explained of the overall goal of the project.
To determine the street's reconfiguration, Biek said the engineering department sought public input beginning in May of 2018. Downtown business owners were then polled to gauge their needs, and public comments received from businesses and residents included the need for more parking spaces, more handicapped parking, sidewalk ramps, reducing the speed limit and adding four-way stops.
The plan has not been without its detractors, however, a fact perhaps most notably evidenced by the Goshen Redevelopment Commission’s decision back in June to initially deny a request by the engineering department to begin advertising for bids for the redesign project. In making that initial decision, commission members cited concerns about potential traffic congestion resulting from the planned removal of traffic lights and reduction of the thoroughfare from four lanes to two.
“I don’t mind spending the money on paving Main Street, because it needs it. But I’m not going to support anything that narrows Main Street down to two lanes at this time,” commissioner Tom Stump said during the meeting. “And also, I’m not going to support anything that removes traffic lights for Main Street. I just think you’re creating a huge problem for people that actually want to go downtown by restricting traffic like that.”
Had it not been for a last-minute plea by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman — a major supporter of the current redesign plan — that ultimately resulted in a reversal of the commission’s “No” vote, the project may have been dead in the water.
“He reinforced all the reasons why he supported the concept of angled parking, and the additional parking it creates in the downtown,” Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, said of the mayor’s plea following the June 11 meeting . “He also committed that, before we get in and actually do the stripping, get to that point, he will sit down and have further conversations with the commission members to address any concerns, because this is a project that can be converted back to parallel parking in the future. We’re not making those permanent curb improvements that would lock us in long term. So if, for some reason, if it doesn’t work, if it’s just not something that we find that is working for us, we can switch it back.”
According to Biek, a recent survey conducted with participation from 83 downtown business owners and workers found that 39% of the participants were in favor of angled parking, and 18% were against it.
“So at this point we have our sidewalk and curb ramp and pavement and striping plan set,” Biek said of the project. “The mayor has talked to the Redevelopment Commission, and I believe there’s still some talking left to do, but from an engineering standpoint, we’re proceeding, unless we’re told otherwise. I know there have been some people for it and some people against the angled parking, but our hope is that once we have it in place, and people get used to it, that people will see that it’s a benefit to the downtown.”
FALL PAVING
Once the initial concrete work has been completed, likely in late September or early October, Biek said the next step in the process will be to begin paving of the roadway, weather permitting.
“Once they’re done with the concrete work, we’re going to reevaluate where they are and how the weather is holding up, because we don’t want to get stuck with an unpaved road,” Biek said of the plan. “So there is the possibility that the paving part might be pushed back to next spring. But if they complete all the concrete work and are ready to go with paving, the plan is the first part of October to do the paving, and then the striping probably the second half of the month.”
During paving, Main Street between Pike and Madison streets will be closed to traffic for approximately two weeks, and detours will be put in place utilizing Third and Pike streets to direct traffic around the closure, Biek explained.
“We talked to the contractor, and they’re planning on doing the paving all at once,” Biek said of the plan. “In the bid we gave them the option of doing it half and half so we could try and limit the amount of closure in front of the businesses, but they believe they can do it all in the two weeks, the paving part. Then for the striping, they may need to close it block by block to get the striping done after that two-week closure.”
Biek did note that all side streets and sidewalks along Main Street will remain open during the road closure.
“So access to the businesses will remain open,” she added. “It’s just that driving along Main Street and parking on Main Street will be closed.”
CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP
At the heart of the Main Street redesign project is the recent transfer of ownership of Main Street from the state to the city, which was made official this past April.
That change in turn was made possible by the recently completed U.S. 33 North Connector route, an $18.9 million project that involved rerouting U.S. 33 from in front of Goshen High School at Monroe Street, along the Ninth Street corridor to Pike Street, with the ultimate goal of getting traffic off of Main Street and helping traffic get through town quicker without as many lights. As part of that change, control of Third Street was turned over to the state, and relabeled as the new Ind. 15 route.
Once that transfer of ownership was made official April 19, the city assumed control over Main Street from Pike Street to Madison Street and Madison from Main Street to the new U.S. 33, paving the way for the thoroughfare’s long-discussed redesign.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
