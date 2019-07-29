Workers began removing the pavement Monday on Lincoln Avenue to prepare the road for resurfacing. The road is closed from Fifth Street east to the railroad tracks.
Milling and paving on that stretch of the road may last longer than a week, according to information from the city government. Norfolk Southern has also closed the railroad crossing at Lincoln Avenue east of Eighth Street for repairs. That closure will last for a week.
Then, beginning in August, Main Street will be closed for resurfacing and conversion to angled parking. City officials have not yet announced the exact dates for the Main Street work.
