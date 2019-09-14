GOSHEN — The new inclusive playground at Hay Park, known as Kerry’s Kids Playground, is nearing completion and is set to open Oct. 3.
The playground is located at 1414 W. Plymouth Ave. in Goshen. The $504,000 playground was designed to accommodate residents of all ages with mobility or developmental challenges and other disabilities. The playground equipment and surface are brightly colored and feature interactive musical features, wide sidewalks, ramps to access the playground equipment and swings that accommodate people with special needs.
The Goshen Parks Department raised $74,000 through a fundraising campaign and that money was matched with a state grant. The Kerry Finnigan Rupright Foundation also contributed funds to the project.
