GOSHEN — This Friday, head downtown for Goshen’s first Festival of Independence celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Running from 4 to 10 p.m., this family-friendly event will feature numerous activities including performances by Mariachi Herencia de Mexico, Los Ortega as well as music from Central and South America. Authentic Mexican and Salvadoran foods will also be available for attendees to enjoy.
Events will take place all along Main Street as well as at The Goshen Theater. General admission is $10.
The event is being held in partnership with Latinos Pro Education and the city of Goshen.
For more information, contact Latinos Pro Education at 574-903-4547.
