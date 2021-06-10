GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library staff received the Key to the City of Goshen May 27.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman bestowed this honor due to the Library’s efforts “to keep the community informed and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic,” which was engraved on a plaque that came with the Key to the City.
“At the onset of the pandemic, the library sought to meet the needs of the community in uncertain times,” the library’s Development & Community Engagement Manager Kristi Helmkamp said in a news release. “The Library offered 24/7 WiFi access and extended the reach of WiFi into the parking lot. Offering essential services, such as computer access, photocopying, and fax services, became key to ensure that individuals had access to assistance and public benefits. Recognizing the need to stay connected while apart, the library developed curbside services and virtual programs to inspire creativity, elicit curiosity, and educate.”
While the Goshen community reopens, the library remains adaptive to providing library services, Helmkamp added. Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots have been added for checkout to support those working remotely, participating in e-learning, or traveling on vacation.
The library staff also coordinated the installation of a phone line that connects to 211 services so community members can meet their basic needs with access to a range of resources, the release also said.
