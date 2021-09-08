Goshen Police: Topeka man arrested for child solicitation

GOSHEN - A Topeka man is facing charges following a Sunday arrest in Goshen.
Goshen Police officers arrested James York, 51, and charged him with child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a child, according to a news release.
York was arrested at 411 W. Plymouth Ave. following a proactive investigation utilizing social media and a peer-to peer chat app. Following his arrest, Goshen Police worked with LaGrange County Sheriff’s office to obtain and conduct a search warrant of his home where multiple cell phones and electronic devices were found.
Mr. York is a registered sex offender, according to the release.
Goshen Police reminds residents that it will continue to be proactive with investigations involving human trafficking and sex crimes.
"We would like to remind everyone with children to monitor their actions on the Internet," the release said. "Be aware of the apps your child has on their phone and keep talking with your children about the dangers of communicating with strangers. There are no further details at this time."
