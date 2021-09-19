On Saturday Goshen Police responded to a reported battery and strangulation incident involving multiple juveniles.
At 12:54 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of N. Second St. One of the juveniles involved sustained injuries resulting in a complaint of pain, with visible injuries around the neck, according to a police report.
The juvenile was going to seek medical attention from his parents, and the Dept. of Child Services was contacted.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Charles Street, 24, reported being battered by a known individual at 5:19 p.m. Saturday at his residence near the 200 block of South 8th St. He had an apparent minor injury but refused medical treatment.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
Michael Hussey, 31, of Goshen, was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Pike Street and Riverside Boulevard. After completing standardized field sobriety tests he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
INTIMIDATION/TRESPASS WARNING
At 12:34 a.m. Sunday officers responded to the Comfort Inn at 2309 Lincolnway East to a report of a threat made against a guest by another guest. Officers spoke with the accused, a 48-year-old male, who was then issued a no trespass warning by management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.