ELKHART — On Wednesday, Goshen Health opened its doors to a new location called Goshen Physicians Parkway at 17, which is located at 851 Parkway Avenue in Elkhart.
“We’re very intentional with studying the needs of the communities that we serve,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “What became clear and kind of top of the list is access to excellent primary care and specialty care services in this area of eastern Elkhart and northwestern Goshen. The road access here makes it easy to get to bringing high quality physicians like Dr. Keith Barkow and Dr. Amanda Meersman to this community as primary care family physicians. We’ll also be bringing in other specialty cardiology services, orthopedic services. It's a full-service clinic with imaging, lab services, and also a pharmacy located in the building.”
The facility is an 8,478-square-foot building with 15 exam rooms. Additional features include x-ray services, two phlebotomy rooms, two procedures rooms, and a Nephew Pharmacy with drive-thru service.
“We need comprehensive healthcare all throughout the city in multiple different ways,” said Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. “This particularly facility will help to cover the eastern corridor, [in] which we have very little healthcare opportunities. We’ll be able to make sure we are providing physician care on this corridor and this corridor is absolutely growing, so we want to make sure that we continue to help it grow, and assist it in multiple ways. We appreciate Goshen Health for seeing this as an opportunity. We want to foster support as we continue to grow this corridor.”
