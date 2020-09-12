GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians will be hosting drive-through flu shot clinics this fall. These clinics are open to the community for ages 10 and older. The flu vaccine is free with most insurance plans. Cash, check and credit card will also be accepted. No prior registration is necessary, but participants should take along a photo ID, insurance card and payment method. A parent/guardian signature is required for those younger than 18.
Clinic dates are listed below and posted at GoshenHealth.com/Health-Library/Drive-thru-Flu-Shots. Note, clinics will be held at Goshen Physicians offices, but they are open to anyone — being a current patient is not required.
“With the fall influenza season fast approaching, our challenges will increase as we have to sort out the virus that causes COVID-19 from other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist.
According to hospital officials, flu symptoms tend to be worse than a cold. The flu can lead to sinus and ear infections, pneumonia, bacterial infections or hospitalization. For people who already have medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, the flu can make their conditions worse and lead to serious complications.
Health officials said that flu shots prevent 40% of flu-related hospitalizations among adults and 82% of admissions into an intensive care unit.
Drive-through flu shot clinic schedule:
- Sept. 19 — 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Keystone, 1814 Charlton Court, Goshen
- Sept. 26 — 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Goshen Physicians Internal Medicine, 2024 Dorchester Court, Goshen
- Sept. 30 — 5–8 p.m., Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Keystone, 1814 Charlton Court, Goshen
- Oct. 3 — 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Goshen Physicians Family Medicine | Syracuse, 1033 N. Indiana Ave., Syracuse
- Oct. 7 — 5–8 p.m., Goshen Physicians Internal Medicine, 2024 Dorchester Court, Goshen
Additional clinic dates will be announced on the Goshen Health Facebook page.
