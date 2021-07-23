GOSHEN – The Goshen Painters’ Guild’s 2021 annual workshop will feature Karen Knutson as instructor, teaching methods of transitioning from realistic painting to abstraction.
The workshop is set for August 12,13, and 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with a one-hour lunch break. It is suitable for all levels of painters, including beginners.
The three-day session, entitled “Moving from Realism to Abstraction” is open to the public, age 18 and over, at a tuition of $395, with a 20% discount for Guild members. The workshop will be taught at the Guild Studio, at 212 W. Washington, Suite 16, second floor.
“We are so fortunate to have an artist-teacher of Karen’s level coming to Goshen,” Guild leader Kristen O’Dell said in a news release. “Her work and instructional methods have received repeated praise within her profession.”
Knutson’s art and commentary can be viewed at karenknutson.com.
Registration for the workshop is open through next Thursday, July 29. Upon registration by mail to the Guild, a list of materials will be sent out. More information and registration details are available at goshenpaintersguild.org. Masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.
