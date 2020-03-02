GOSHEN — After almost seven years in business, the Goshen Hometown Sears Store, 2014 Lincolnway East, announced Thursday it is closing.
Inventory will be liquidated through mid-April, according to Tom and Vicki Jellison, who have owned the Goshen Hometown Sears Store franchise since October 2013. According to an email from store officials Thursday, the store has been recognized among the Top 20 performing stores in the nation for sales and customer service on several occasions along with receiving 15 dealer awards.
"We set goals every year and, as a result, the store has grown greatly over the last six years," Tom Jellison said. "In 2019, we started looking at ways we could expand the business and still be profitable. Unfortunately, people these days are making many of their purchases online and that has an effect on the brick-and-mortar business model. You see it happening every day to huge retail chains across the nation."
Knowing the challenges in today’s retail world and considering the life events we have had to sometimes miss out on or not get to fully enjoy due to being a business owner, we took a step back and once again took a look at where we are and where we want to be," he continued.
Sears Hometown Stores offers appliances, tools, mattresses and fitness equipment, as well as lawn and garden merchandise. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
