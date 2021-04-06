GOSHEN — Enrollment is open for emergency medical technician classes offered by the Goshen Health Education Department. The five-month course introduces students to basic skills and knowledge needed for EMT certification.
Classes begin May 3 and continue through Oct. 6. The class usually meets on Mondays from 6 to 10 p.m. Students must have access to the internet as there will be both online and classroom learning.
To register, contact Goshen Health Education at 574-364-2621. Applicants must have completed high school or have their GED and be at least 18 years. Class size is limited to 20 students. Tuition costs $900 per student.
Students receive instruction on emergency medical services, including trauma, medical assessment and resuscitation.
EMTs provide emergency medical care outside the hospital for people of all ages. They also transport patients with life-threatening emergencies and those in need of non-emergency care or routine medical transportation.
“Our community depends on highly trained front-line healthcare professionals to save lives every day,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We are honored to help students pursue their dreams of a rewarding career in emergency medical care.”
More than 95% of students graduate from the Goshen Health EMT education program and are eligible to take the National Registry exam.
For more information, contact Goshen Health Education, 574-364-2621.
