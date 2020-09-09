GOSHEN — Plans to reevaluate the structural integrity of dozens of potentially dangerous underground vaults running along Goshen’s Main Street got the green light from Goshen Redevelopment Commission members during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At the meeting, commission members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to hire Goshen-based engineering firm Clear Creek & Associates to review the conditions of the downtown vaults at a cost of $14,250.
Clear Creek was one of three area firms to submit proposals for the project, and was the low-bidder by a wide margin. Also submitting proposals were Jones Petrie Rafinski (JPR) of Elkhart with a bid of $28,380, and Frost Engineering of Mishawaka with a bid of $55,500.
“In talking with Clear Creek, they are a Goshen structural engineering firm. They have done most of their work in the agricultural industry, but have been all over the place doing other structural evaluations and design,” Sailor told the commission. “With just the pricing differential alone — the next closest between Clear Creek and JPR is a differential of $14,130 — my thought is, it would be a good opportunity to give Clear Creek an opportunity to evaluate the vaults.
“I think they may be a little bit light on their hours that they have identified to evaluate the vaults. But even with that, if we come back with a modification at some point, I think there’s still plenty of buffer between Clear Creek and JPR,” Sailor added. “And they’re all qualified.”
SCOPE OF WORK
As currently proposed, the work which Clear Creek will be responsible for as part of the vault evaluation project includes:
• Establishing vault evaluation criteria: This task will establish the items that will be evaluated during each vault inspection and will be the basis for future inspections.
• Establishing a rating matrix: The matrix will be used to establish a baseline condition score in order to track the condition of each vault. The assessment score will assist city staff in evaluating the risk a vault poses.
• Assessment and documentation: In this task, measurements, photographs, and general information of each vault’s condition will be documented. They will evaluate each vault based upon the evaluation criteria and rate the condition of the vault based on the rating matrix. Features within the vault that may make the closure of a vault difficult should be noted as part of the evaluation.
• Evaluation: They will evaluate the structural condition of the downtown faults to asses their load rating to support the public, the city’s flower watering buggy, snow removal equipment, and the more infrequent facade maintenance equipment.
• Report: They will provide a comprehensive condition assessment and recommendation for each vault. The assessment should identify the potential risk of failure, loading limitations, and potential measures that could be used to improve the structural condition of the vault.
ENFORCEMENT OPTIONS?
While supportive of the plan to have the vaults reevaluated, commission member Tom Stump noted that if the RDC is going to fund the evaluation process, he wants some assurance that if any dangerous vaults are identified, that the city will have the authority to require the vault owners to remedy the situation.
“I don’t mind spending this money. But, I’d like a commitment from somebody, the city, that if we find problems, people are going to have to fix them,” Stump said. “We’ve identified problems before, and they haven’t been fixed. Well, some of them have. I realize that.”
In response, city attorney Larry Barkes noted that his goal would be to have, as part of the reevaluation process, the Goshen City Council enact some type of legislation that would give the city some teeth when it comes to requiring those downtown business owners with dangerous vaults to either repair them or have them filled in and abandoned.
For his part, commission member Brett Weddell, who also holds a seat on the council, noted that he recently brought up the suggestion to his fellow council members, who in turn appeared to be receptive to the idea.
“I did bring this up at the council meeting three or four weeks ago and discussed this, and I just kind of looked around, and there were head shakes in recognition of the fact that this is something that, for the betterment of the city as a whole, needs to be addressed,” Weddell said. “So, I did mention that it might come back before the city council if we need to have something that would require or dictate action. And again, no one said a whole lot, but I did see a lot of nodding of heads.”
The requested contract with Clear Creek & Associates was approved unanimously.
VAULT HISTORY
According to Sailor, the downtown vaults were discovered when Dew Drop Inn owner Ken Carner fell through the sidewalk in front of his establishment back in July of 2012.
After Carner’s fall, city inspectors discovered many vaults in front of downtown businesses, ranging from ones that had been backfilled already to ones also in danger of possible collapse in the near future.
In response to the discovery of the underground vaults, the city created a cost-sharing program to assist affected downtown property owners with the cost of filling in and sealing the vaults in front of their buildings.
But according to Sailor, there are still 27 vaults remaining along the downtown corridor that need to be addressed, some of which are badly degraded and likely pose a significant risk.
After a recent visual inspection, Sailor noted that of the 27 remaining vaults, 12 appear to be in good condition; six appear to be relatively stable, though will likely need future condition assessments; while nine of the vaults are considered to be in bad condition and warrant immediate action.
