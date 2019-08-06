Goshen councilman recommends pay bump for mayor

GOSHEN — Goshen’s mayor could soon be in for a pretty hefty pay bump should some on the Goshen City Council get their wish.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, council members approved on first reading an ordinance establishing the 2020 compensation for elected city officials, though not before first approving an amendment calling for a notable increase in the mayor’s bi-weekly salary. A second, final reading of the ordinance is set for the council’s Aug. 20 meeting.
FACE OF THE CITY
Councilman Brett Weddell, R–At-Large, was responsible for putting forward the amendment calling for the mayoral salary bump, which as proposed would see the mayor’s salary for 2020 jump from $3,593 bi-weekly to $3,847 bi-weekly, which would equate to a bi-weekly salary increase of $254.
“My intention here is to take the mayor’s salary from the listed $93,418 up to $100,022,” Weddell said of his amendment. “The mayor is the face of the city, he deals with everything that comes forward, he is the public face. I think he is deserving of this additional increase in pay.”
Councilwoman Julia King, D–At-Large, upon hearing of the proposed amendment, said she did not feel such an increase is warranted, noting primarily that the mayor’s current pay scale is in line with the mayors of many similarly sized cities in the state.
“I know there has been expressed concern that people get paid more than the mayor who work for the city. That’s not unheard of in other cities,” King said. “You often have longtime professionals who have been there year after year who are paid more than the mayor. So that’s a common thing, that the mayor is not the absolute (highest paid). We have an excellent mayor, and that’s not the same as being the city attorney, or a longtime fire chief who acts in dangerous situations on a regular basis. So that’s my reasoning. For me, it doesn’t make sense.”
Weddell said he agreed that the mayor’s position does not need to be the highest paid in the city, though he reiterated his feeling that the salary does deserve to be bumped at least to some degree given the amount of responsibility that falls under the title.
“As I said, the mayor is the face of the city. Through good times and bad times, that position takes heat, that position is front and center,” Weddell said. “I think that position is justifiable and warranted just a little bit more.”
Councilman Doug Nisley, R–District 2, said he would support the call for such a mayoral salary bump, citing his belief that such a bump may help to attract more qualified people to seek the position in the future.
“It’s more for the position, for me, than the person,” Nisley said. “It’s more of a position that we can draw more professional people, and also just making this position more attractive to our, either our retired CEOs of companies who do live here, that type of person.”
For his part, councilman Adam Scharf, D–District 5, suggested that, rather than exploring such a bump for just the mayor’s position, it may be worth creating a subcommittee to explore looking at all city employees and whether their salaries need/deserve a bump as well, and to incorporate that work into the city’s budget process.
“We might well have several dozen other positions in our city pay structure that need as much or more bump in order to make the city as a whole a place where we’re attracting top-notch employees all the way from top to bottom,” he explained of his suggestion.
Councilwoman Julia Gautsche, D–District 4, noted that she would be willing to support the proposed increase, though only on first reading initially, and suggested that the council agree to forgo voting on the ordinance on second reading until the council’s upcoming Aug. 20 meeting in order to allow more time to review the suggested pay increase.
“I am hesitant to just take one salary and bump it up,” Gautsche said. “I would vote for it on first reading, but I would want to hold it over for a second reading, because I think there might be people in the community who might have something to say about that, and I wouldn’t want to pass that on two readings tonight. I would vote for it to keep it open and keep it in discussion, but I would like to think about that a bit and hear feedback from the community.”
In the end, Weddell’s amendment calling for a pay increase for the mayor passed 4-2 in favor. Voting for the amendment were council members Gautsche, Jim McKee (R–District 1), Nisley and Weddell. Voting against the call for an increase were council members King and Scharf. Councilman Mike Orgill, R–District 3, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
With the amendment approved, the council then voted 6-0 to approve the ordinance as amended on first reading, but decided to take Gautsche’s advice and hold off on voting on a second, final reading until the council’s Aug. 20 meeting.
In addition, council members Tuesday also voted to create the salary subcommittee suggested by Scharf, the task of which will be to explore the state of all city employee salaries. The makeup of the subcommittee will include: the mayor; the clerk-treasurer; the payroll clerk; council members Gautsche, Nisley and King; and all city department heads deemed necessary to the exploratory process.
ELECTED OFFICIALS
As approved on first reading Tuesday, the mayor will receive a bi-weekly salary in 2020 of $3,847, a bump of $342 from the bi-weekly salary of $3,505 approved for 2019; the clerk-treasurer will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,738, up $67 from the $2,671 approved for 2019; the judge will receive a bi-weekly salary of $1,968, up $48 from the $1,920 approved for 2019; and the seven city council members will receive bi-weekly salaries of $573, up $14 from the $559 approved for 2019.
The ordinance also notes that the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge must enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, where the city will pay 80% of the total cost, or $333.74, and the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge pay 20% of the cost, or $83.43.
City Council members are not eligible to enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, as they are considered to be employees working 1,300 hours or less per year, and thus do not qualify for coverage.
FIRE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
Also approved on first reading Tuesday were the 2020 compensation agreements for city fire and police department employees.
As proposed, the fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,182.05, up $77.61 from the $3,104.44 approved for 2019; and the assistant fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,972.41, up $72.50 from the $2,899.91 approve in 2019.
Other fire department employees and their proposed salaries include: certified chief inspector, who will receive $31.68 per hour, up from $30.91 for 2019; chief inspector, who will receive $29.29 per hour, up from $28.58 for 2019; inspector I, who will receive $26.89 per hour, up from $26.23 for 2019; inspector II, who will receive $25.31 per hour, up from $24.69 for 2019; battalion chief, who will receive $25.36 per hour, up from $24.74 for 2019; captain and ambulance captain, who will receive $21.41 per hour, up from $20.89 for 2019; lieutenant and ambulance lieutenant, who will receive $20.29 per hour, up from $19.79 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $19.11 per hour, up from $18.64 for 2019; private, who will receive $18.60 per hour, up from $18.15 for 2019; and probationary private, who will receive $17.78 per hour, up from $17.35 for 2019.
POLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
A breakdown of the salaried police positions and their proposed 2020 base wages as approved on first reading include: police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,162.45, up $77.13 from the $3,085.32 approved for 2019; assistant police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,951.81, up $72 from the $2,879.81 approved for 2019; and division chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,698.94, up $65.83 from the $2,633.11 approved for 2019.
Other non-salaried police department employees and their proposed salaries include: captain, who will receive $30 per hour, up from $29.27 for 2019; lieutenant, school resource officer and detective, who will receive $27.28 per hour, up from $26.61 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $25.73 per hour, up from $25.10 for 2019; patrol officer, who will receive $24.58 per hour, up from $23.98 for 2019; and probationary patrol officer, who will receive $23.67 per hour, up from $23.10 for 2019.
The civilian secretary position at the police department will make $21.05 per hour, up from $20.54 for 2019.
RESERVE POLICE OFFICERS
Rounding out the proposed pay agreements approved on first reading during Tuesday’s meeting was the compensation agreement for reserve police officers.
According to the agreement, Goshen reserve police officers are considered unpaid volunteers, and thus are not considered employees of the city. As such, they do not receive a salary, though they are provided a uniform allowance, court appearance compensation and duty-related illness or injury compensation.
Final consideration of the elected officials, fire department, police department and reserve police officer compensation agreements will take place during the council's upcoming Aug. 20 meeting in the council chambers of the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.