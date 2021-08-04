GOSHEN — Live and let live.
That appeared to be the general consensus among Goshen City Council members following an outcry of anti-LGBTQ sentiment by a small group of community members during the council’s meeting Tuesday evening.
While discussions regarding LGBTQ issues are not typically a common theme during council meetings, expressions of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric have been popping up more frequently in recent weeks, the primary catalyst of which appears to be backlash resulting from the hosting of a “Goshen Pride Week” from July 12-18 by Goshen LGBTQ Pride, a local group formed to help plan positive events to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
During the council’s July 20 meeting, several community members, a majority of whom claimed ties to the Christian faith, spoke out against the Pride Week event and voiced criticism of the LGBTQ community in general.
Several more community members showed up to Tuesday’s council meeting to share similar concerns and criticisms regarding the city’s LGBTQ residents, though several others in attendance spoke out in support of the local community.
Among those to speak out against the community Tuesday was Goshen resident Phillip Crawford, who shared several Bible verses and expressed concerns that the city, and the country as a whole, is becoming much too liberal.
“I’m frustrated in the day and age we live in, because all across the country, all across neighboring states, we have all these liberal agendas, we have all these things that go directly against the faith I believe in, the Bible, what our country was founded upon,” Crawford said, referencing the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ community, among others. “I just want to say thank you for letting me speak, and I just want to say, lets keep Goshen conservative and not liberal.”
Emily Pearson, a city employee who identifies as bisexual, was among those to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community.
“I have a brother who is proudly serving in the United States Air Force, and the only reason he decided to go into the Air Force was because of our mother and our other mother,” Pearson told the council. “He was proudly raised by two gay women, and I myself am an ally and part of the LGBTQ community. There is absolutely nothing wrong with anybody who lives this lifestyle, who wakes up next to the partner that they love. You’re not going to Hell. You’re not the cause of anything bad in the world. You are loved. You are important. You are valid. And I felt it was really important, as somebody who does have a huge presence of that in my life, to say I love you for who you are.”
Brock Richardson, a gay man from Goshen and one of the organizers of the Pride Week event, also spoke out in support of the local LGBTQ community Tuesday.
In addressing the council, he noted that one of the things he loves most about the city is its diversity.
“The moment I realized why I loved Goshen was when I was 17, and I was a senior in high school, and I had a girl from China sitting in front of me, I had another student from Germany on my right, and I had a couple of other students who were Latinx,” Richardson said. “And I thought, in this small Midwestern town, in the middle of the Midwest, I have a classroom where there is a student from each continent almost, sitting in the same classroom as me. How amazing is that? Now my husband and I live here with two children, and we are able to communicate with others, and we’re able to celebrate others.
“Goshen is not a Christian city – stop preaching the Christian Bible to us,” Richardson added. “When people attack us and harass us with their Biblical beliefs, you’re actually pushing us further away from your religion. ... I mean, we have how many religions here? We don’t have anybody in our Jewish community going to the community park saying, ‘Stop grilling pork.’ We don’t have anybody from the LGBTQIA community going to churches telling them to stop teaching your children to hate us.”
A CALL FOR TOLERANCE
In responding to the criticism directed toward the local LGBTQ community, several on the council voiced outright support for the community, while others called for tolerance, respect, and a spirit of cooperation regardless of one’s differing background or viewpoints.
“I don’t agree with the gay, or bi, or any of that kind of lifestyle,” said Councilman Doug Nisley, R-District 2. “But I’m not the one that has the right to judge those people. There’s only one person that has that right, and he will make that decision when things happen.
“With that said, I had to say, they do have rights, too, and we as the city council have to uphold those rights, just as we do with anybody else,” he added. “And I will just leave it there, that we don’t have the right to judge. I have friends, I have relatives that are gay, and I love them. I don’t agree with them, but I’m not going to judge them.”
Councilwoman Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, was among those to speak out passionately in support of the local LGBTQ community.
“Love is love – I’m not going to change my stand on that,” Eichorn said. “I fully support the LGBTQ community. I’ll say that until I’m blue in the face, until I’m dead. And I really respect the fact that the members on this council who do not necessarily agree with the lifestyle will speak up in support of their rights.
“And I think that when we can’t agree, it doesn’t mean that one person is necessarily right, or necessarily wrong,” she added. “It just means we disagree. And we shouldn’t constantly badger the other person until you beat them into submission to agree with you. It’s not going to happen, especially on this point. So, while I respect the people that come here and disagree with us, you’re not going to change my mind, especially when you use the Bible against them.”
For his part, Councilman Brett Weddell, R-At Large, reminded those on the council and in the audience that Goshen is a large community, made up of a wide variety of different races, religions and viewpoints, and that above all else, we are all neighbors.
“There are a lot of different types of people in our community, and the entire community is important,” Weddell said. “I think every single person, group, organization in this community has rights, just like any other person or group, and we want everyone to feel welcome, and we want everyone to have the exact same benefits and rights that we each do. So, I think it’s important that we keep that in mind.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the local LGBTQ community, as well as the Goshen community as a whole.
“We have, like I said, 34,000 people here, and that doesn’t necessarily translate into 34,000 opinions, but it does translate into a lot of opinions, and a lot of directions that people want this community to go,” Stutsman said. “And I’m just proud of the department heads, the elected officials and the council here for trying to cypher through all the voices, and bring it all together, and trying to bring a community together, which is very, very difficult. And I will always work hard to find ways to celebrate our diversity, respect our differences, and also continue to build tolerance of everyone in this community so that we can respect each other, live our lives the way we want, and allow others to do the same.”
