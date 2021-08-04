GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Tuesday voted unanimously to create a new deputy mayor position for the city.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who introduced the proposal Tuesday, the new deputy mayor will be appointed and supervised by the mayor and shall have the following powers and duties:
• Enforce the ordinances of the city and the statutes of the state;
• Provide any information regarding city affairs that the common council requests;
• Supervise subordinate officers and employees;
• Ensure efficient government of the city; and
• Sign all bonds, deeds, and contracts of the city and all licenses issued by the city, when the mayor is unavailable.
In addition, the new deputy mayor will: perform highly responsible staff and administrative work covering a broad range of municipal activities; interact with council, constituents, business leaders and city staff; research, analyze and provide recommendations regarding critical policy areas; develop and implements special projects as assigned; and provide direct supervision to the Community Development Department, which includes the redevelopment, building and planning departments.
HIRING FROM WITHIN
Rather than hiring a new employee to serve as deputy mayor, Stutsman noted that he will be promoting Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, to fill the new position.
“Just to clear up, there are a lot of the deputy mayor’s responsibilities that are very similar to my responsibilities,” Stutsman told the council. “I want to be really clear to the public, and our community, and to the council members, this isn’t pulling me out of those scenarios. I respond to phone calls, and emails, and letters every single day, and I go to neighborhood events, and work with business owners, and developers, but it’s just a lot. I can’t be everywhere at once.
“Mark Brinson has been just a phenomenal asset to the city of Goshen,” Stutsman added. “Mark has been very involved in the development end of things, and over the last couple years, he’s been actually helping me with other pieces that aren’t necessarily part of the job. So, this title definitely better suits for what he has been doing.”
As part of this shift in responsibilities, Stutsman noted that he will also be promoting Myron Grise, the city’s assistant building commissioner, to the position of building commissioner, and Becky Hutsell, the city’s redevelopment project manager, to the position of redevelopment director.
“Over the last 10 years, and definitely over the last six years, the inner-workings of the city of Goshen have changed drastically,” Stutsman said. “The amount of our building permits, we’ve gone from $20 to $30 million on average a year to surpassing $120 million consistently each year. And that even happened in 2020, when everything was slowing down. So, Mark Brinson, and the building department staff and I, we’ve been talking for a long time, and other department heads, of, are we on an abnormal high, or is this the new normal for the building department and the expansion of the city, and it seems to be the new normal.”
Speaking to the promotions, Stutsman noted that many of the responsibilities that come with the new positions are actually responsibilities that Brinson, Grise and Hutsell have already been undertaking in their current positions, and their new titles — and increased wages — will now reflect that work and dedication.
“I want to be very public, and very clear, too, we’re moving staff, we’re promoting staff, but I am not proposing that we replace any of the vacated positions,” Stutsman added. “I don’t think that that would be a healthy move for the community at this time. So, there is some additional dollars needed to make these moves, but I would argue that each and every one of these staff has not only been doing the job I’m suggesting moving them to, but they’ve been doing it for a while now. So, this is about honoring what they do.”
According to Stutsman, creating the deputy mayor position will come with a pay increase for Brinson of $2,619 per year and an additional $572 of annual benefit increase.
In addition, promoting Hutsell to redevelopment director and Grise to building commissioner will move them from grade 14, with a midpoint bi-weekly salary of $2,253, to a grade 19, with a midpoint bi-weekly salary of $2,620.
“These three changes will cost the city $25,679 yearly,” Stutsman said. “However, two of these positions currently receive comp-time and will not be eligible for comp-time after the change. If you eliminate the comp-time expenses of $4,500 — estimated for the remainder of 2021 — the cost to the city budget of these changes comes to $21,179 a year.”
Councilwoman Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, said she fully supported the idea of a deputy mayor.
“I know how many hours that you work, and I know that being spread too thin across the city is not a healthy thing for you, nor is it for the city,” Eichorn told Stutsman. “I think bringing Mark into this position is a fantastic idea, and I think he’s going to do a fantastic job.
“It’s always good to evaluate jobs, and positions, and how everybody works within a corporation, or a business, or an entity like this, because what was good 15 or 10 years ago is not necessarily good for now,” she added. “Jobs change based on technology, and based on the city’s needs, and I’m glad that you’re reevaluating what’s needed.”
Councilman Brett Weddell, R-At Large, agreed.
“This is a continuation of something that was done early on in your administration when you suggested that Mr. (Dustin) Sailor become the director of public works, and I think this is just a long-awaited next step in that process,” Weddell said. “So, I think that Dustin has obviously done a great job in that position, and I feel like these individuals will do equally as well.”
In the end, the remainder of the council’s members agreed, and a motion was put forward and passed unanimously to create the new deputy mayor position.
