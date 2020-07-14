GOSHEN — Building on a desire to spur positive changes within the school district, Goshen Community Schools officials announced Monday their plans to address racism and inequality.
The plan, announced by GCS Interim Superintendent Steven Hope during a school board meeting, includes the creation of an Equity and Inclusion Council for the school district.
“This GCS Equity and Inclusion Council will continue the work started last year with our joint venture with the city’s Community Relations Commission in which we cosponsored several community conversations,” Hope said of the origins of the plan. “Those conversations spurred some positive changes here in our schools. The GCS Equity and Inclusion Council will build on that start, creating a mission, vision, and goals to guide the work done in GCS schools.”
According to Hope, the purpose of the district’s new council will be to help guide the teaching and learning in Goshen schools, with the ultimate goal of collapsing any existing disparities in opportunities and outcomes for all students.
Along those lines, Hope also made a point of acknowledging the recent pleas by a number of GCS teachers who, responding to an anti-racism statement issued by GCS leadership back in June in response to the killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans by police, felt the school corporation needs to do more to address issues of racism and inequality within the district.
“I do want to thank the teachers who made impassioned pleas at recent board meetings,” Hope said. “We will tap into your passion for help.”
The new council will include students, teachers, administrators, and community members, as well as Goshen school board members Amanda Qualls, Felipe Moreno and Jose Elizalde.
“All GCS students should feel respected, safe, and feel an ownership for schools which they attend,” Hope said. “The GCS Equity and Inclusion Council will work on anti-bias training, achievement gap disparities, curricular changes, and making sure that each student in Goshen schools is supported for success on their road to graduation.”
Additionally, Hope noted that GCS stands by the words of the National School Boards Association’s new executive director, Anna Maria Chávez, who recently made the following statement:
“Strong public schools are a vital part of the solution. The National School Boards Association believes education is a civil right, and the work of school board members is vitally important in this area right now. As the guardians of the institution that is the greatest equalizer in our society, school board members have a great opportunity to bring about meaningful, positive change so the civil rights of everyone in society are honored.”
Asked when he anticipates the new council will begin meeting, Hope noted that council plans have been put on the back burner in recent weeks due to the fact that much of the administration’s attention has been focused on creating a back-to-school plan for the district, which is set to begin the new school year Aug. 10.
“We have been putting most of our efforts into the reopening plan,” Hope told the board. “So, now that that will be unveiled here shortly, we’ll get to work on the council straight away.”
