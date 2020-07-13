GOSHEN — Goshen school board and community members got their first official look at the back-to-school plan for Goshen Community Schools during the board’s meeting Monday evening.
“I speak for everyone at Goshen Community Schools when I say welcome back to school. We miss you. We miss your children. We miss our students,” said GCS Interim Superintendent Steven Hope in introducing the plan Monday evening. “We miss school as we remember it, and there is nothing we want more than getting back to school the way it was. And although there is nothing we would like more than to get back to school as we knew it, we also know that we cannot.”
Hope noted that when school administrators began working to formulate the plan, they had three major goals in mind. They were to: ensure the safety of every student and staff member; to focus on standards-based learning to make sure that students were learning and mastering standards, not just completing work and handing things in; and to be fiscally responsible, and create a plan that GCS could afford to put in place.
Additionally, he noted that the GCS back-to-school plan was created through extensive collaboration and consultation with entities such as the Elkhart County Health Department, state and local officials, other Elkhart County superintendents, parent, student and administrative focus groups, reviews of other state and local back-to-school plans, as well as a parent survey completed by more than 4,200 district families.
5-COURSE PLAN
“I want to make sure I make this clear. The GCS Goes Back To School Plan will not make everyone happy. However, it does provide for a safe return, and with flexibility, so that the plan can change as conditions in the pandemic change,” Hope said before diving into the particulars of the district’s plan. “The Goshen Community Schools plan for reopening goes through five different courses of action — five different possibilities that we can employ given the status of the pandemic, the situation that’s going on here in Goshen, here in Elkhart County, here in our state, or the nation.”
The five-course plan, which begins with the least disruptive at Course I and concludes with the most disruptive at Course V, breaks down as follows:
• Course I: Regular schedule, no pandemic. Hope noted that this would be the schedule if the pandemic ended today.
• Course II: Regular schedule, but use of face masks/shields, social distancing and daily disinfecting are required. Hope noted that most schools in Elkhart County are reopening under these guidelines.
• Course III for Elementary: There will be a shortened school day; eLearning will be provided for certain situations; and deep cleaning will be required daily.
• Course III for Secondary: eLearning will take place every Wednesday; there will be deep cleaning every two days; and schools will utilize block schedules only.
• Course IV: A hybrid schedule where 50% of students will attend classes on any one day and the remaining 50% stay home and utilize eLearning; this will be refered to as an A/B schedule; and eLearning will be utilized by all students three times per week.
• Course V: All students stay home and utilize eLearning only.
“With all of the plans, every Goshen teacher will be given a face mask and a face shield, every Goshen student will be given a face mask, and all Goshen elementary students will also be provided with a face shield,” Hope said of all the potential courses. “Those will be kept in the students’ classroom for their use every day, and there’s simple reason for this: face coverings will be required by everyone entering a Goshen Community Schools building. It’s not an option or a suggestion. It’s a requirement.”
Additionally, Hope noted that all schools will be practicing physical distancing whenever and wherever possible.
“We want our students to be social in school, so we will have safe, social activities with safe, physical distancing,” he said.
COURSE III PREFERRED
Of the five designated courses of action, Hope noted that at present, the school corporation is currently recommending going with Course III, which is considered by school leadership to be the most innovative of the available options.
“On this 13th day of July, I would still recommend that Goshen Community School starts at Course III,” Hope told the board. “However, that landscape could change, and the beautiful thing about our plan is that we can move to Course IV, or Course V. Or, if things go well, we can move to Course II. So, we have the flexibility built into our plan.”
In addressing the advantages of going with Course III, Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe referenced the following points: it provides less time for person-to-person contact; allows more time for cleaning; it provides an instructional focus in core areas such as language arts, writing and math; fewer passing periods; allows for greater student support; mitigates teacher and student absences; and keeps all students and staff connected to and familier with eLearning.
“So, those are some of the advantages we feel Course III has,” he said.
According to Metcalfe, the Course III district-wide mitigation strategy will utilize the following protocols throughout all district schools: required use of masks and/or face shields by both students and staff; libral use of hand sanitizer in every classroom; cancelation of all non-essential field trips; use of limited passing periods to reduce hall traffic; recommending students bring water bottles to school, as all school fountains will be turned off; requiring daily self-screenings; encouraging frequent hand washing; and staggering dismissal times.
COURSE III ELEMENTARY PLAN
Metcalfe noted that with Course III, the district’s elementary schools will have their own version of the plan when it comes to daily schedules, safety protocols, dealing with absences, etc.
As currently planned, district elementary schools under Course III will begin at 7:50 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no late start Monday.
Speaking to safety measures at the elementary school level, he noted that each school will utilize the following protocols in order to best limit student and staff interaction: limiting interaction of students to immedate classmates only; lunch will be taken in their classrooms; recess will be with their immediate classmates only, and only in designated playground areas that will be disinfected daily.
Additionally, schools will be disinfected daily; hand sanitizer will be used librally; and face shields will be used by students all day, he added of the plan.
As for handling absences, he noted that when an elementary student is absent, teachers will reserve time in the afternoon to connect with students and prepare lessions. When staff are absent, a team will have already been put in place to help step in when needed, he added.
COURSE III MIDDLE SCHOOL
At the middle school, the day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with no late start Mondays.
On Wednesdays, all students will stay home and participate via eLearning only.
For school safety measures, the following protocols will be utilized: face masks and/or shields will be required of all students and staff; frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer will be encouraged; there will be controlled hall traffic; no loitering in the halls will be permitted; staggered passing periods will be utilized; there will be assigned seats at lunch; and physical distancing will be utilized whenever and wherever possible.
Additionally, deep cleaning at the school will take place every two days, and student interaction with adults will be limited as students will be participating in just four classes per day.
When dealing with students absences at the middle school, middle school students under Course III will utilze their eLearning Wednesdays to connect with teachers.
Additionally, it was noted that students in Grade 6 will have a slightly altered daily routine, with just two teachers for all of their courses and utilizaton of scheduled passing periods.
COURSE III HIGH SCHOOL
According to the Course III outline, the district’s high school plan will be almost identical to the middle school plan, with a few exceptions.
As planned, the day will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with no late start Mondays. Wednesdays students will utilize eLearning only.
Outlined safety protocols for all GHS students are as follows: required use of masks/shields; frequent handwashing; hand sanitizer; appropriate hallway traffic flow; no loitering in halls; assigned lunch seats; use of physical distancing; and staggered arrivals and dismissals.
Like the middle school, deep cleaning at the high school will take place every two days, and student interaction with adults will be limited as students will be participating in just four classes per day.
Abscenses, too, will be handled like at the middle school, with students connecting with teachers during Wednesday eLearning sessions.
GCS TRANSPORTATION PLAN
According to Don Graves, director of transportation for GCS, the following safety protocols will be utilized for students choosing to ride buses to and from school: physical distancing will be expected at all bus stops; assigned seats will be utilized; buses will be loaded from back to front and unloaded from front to back to minimize student interaction; buses will be disinfected between routes, both morning and evening; and no food or drink will be allowed.
FULLY ONLINE OPTION
While Course III allows for students to return to in-person classes, Hope acknowledged that there will be some students who choose not to return to class during the new school year.
As such, he noted that a new fully online teaching program has also been created, titled the Goshen Connections Academy, for use by any student who chooses to attend school from home.
Noting a few particulars of the new academy, Hope outlined the following: academy staff will be well-trained, certified GCS teachers; the academy will utilize personalized learning content, not a one-size-fits-all purchased curriculum; participation will require live daily check-ins; there will be daily and weekly parent checklists provided; group projects and activities will be offered; parent-training sessions will be provided prior to school starting; and there will be frequent feedback for students and parents.
QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS
At the conclusion of the plan’s presentation, Hope encouraged anyone with comments, questions or concerns about the plan to contact him directly via phone at 533-8632, or via email at shope@goshenschools.org. Additionally, he noted that the GCS administrative team, as well as the Goshen school board’s members, will also be open and willing to communicate about the plan moving forward.
“First, I’d like to commend the administration on the very thorough plan that you’ve put together, trying to take all the different scenarios into account,” board president Bradd Weddell said at the conclusion of Monday’s presentation. “It’s going to be hard to please everyone. We understand that. We’re trying to, first of all, do what’s best for Goshen, do what’s best for our district. Other districts are going to do what’s best for them. We do want to make sure that everyone is heard.”
Hope was quick to agree.
“Yes. Please reach out to us, come and talk to us, give us a call, send us an email,” he said.
Goshen Community Schools is currently scheduled to return to school Aug. 10.
