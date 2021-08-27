Goshen College grads audition for 'The Voice'

SOUTH BEND — Two Goshen College graduates are two of the three founding members of the band A Girl Named Tom.
Siblings Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty formed the band in South Bend in 2019, according to an article on the VoiceNews website. Caleb and Joshua are graduates of Goshen College, where they minored in piano performance and vocal performance, respectively.
The band has auditioned for Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” which kicks off Sept. 20.
Since their formation, the band has released a five-song debut EP called “Another World” in 2019, a single called “Backup Plan” from earlier this year, and an album of mostly cover songs, “Hits from the Road,” released in February.
During their first year as an acoustic-pop band, they toured 27 cities and played 67 shows, traveling across the country in a minivan, the article said.
To learn more visit www.girlnamedtom.com.
