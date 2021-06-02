GOSHEN – Goshen College has received a $400,000 Phase II Digital Skills Accelerator grant to support digital workforce transformation.
Goshen College is one of eight regional colleges and universities to receive grants for new programs designed to help the South Bend – Elkhart region advance its current and future highly-skilled workforce, according to a news release.
These awards, totaling $2.465 million, will support learning and programs designed to equip the region’s workforce to thrive in the digital age of industry. The initiatives span a diverse set of programs and activities that include flexible non-degree programs and industry-recognized certifications, as well as formal two-year and four-year degree programs of study in data science and other in-demand fields.
The awards stem from the LIFT Network’s Digital Skills Accelerator Fund, which is facilitated by the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership and the University of Notre Dame. The LIFT Network is a regional consortium of colleges and non-profits, led by the University of Notre Dame and the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership. Funding to catalyze the network is made possible by a $42.4 million Lilly Endowment Inc. grant to the University of Notre Dame, awarded in 2019.
“We are excited to begin this project,” said Ann Vendrely, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, in the release. “It supports the work our faculty are doing with undergraduate students and expands it to intentionally tie together the fields of information technology and business, based on the needs expressed by local businesses.”
