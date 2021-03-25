GOSHEN — Goshen College’s student-run radio station, The Globe, WGCS, 91.1 FM, received 29 award nominations and five first-place awards at the 81st annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s Multimedia Conference, more than any other school in the competition. Fifteen students also shared six awards from the Broadcast Education Association March 6.
Usually held in New York City, broadcasting students gathered to watch the IBS awards show virtually March 6 in the new Center for Communication Studies building at Goshen College. They were joined virtually with more than a thousand other college radio and television students from across the country.
“After four years in college working for the Globe, this year is by far the most impressive year for awards,” said Kadie Daye, Globe student station manager.
Daye earned best on-air personality awards from both IBS and BEA in 2021, as well as from College Broadcasters Inc. and IBS in 2020, making her a four-time winner in three competitions in this category.
“It’s an honor to be the station manager and be part of the near-63-year legacy,” Daye said.
The BEA awards winners will be recognized in a live virtual event on March 29. The winners were selected from a pool of more than 1,300 entries, representing more than 250 colleges and universities in the following competitions: audio, documentary, film and video, interactive multimedia, news, scriptwriting, sports and two-year colleges.
“Awards are recognition for a year’s worth of creative content and day-to-day excellence,” said Jason Samuel, assistant professor of communication and general manager of The Globe. “We see it in the studio and the classroom. I’m very proud of this staff for their commitment to one another and the Globe legacy. This group will always be special for managing a demanding co-curricular and a deadly pandemic with poise and passion.”
“Despite everything these students have been through this past year, the entire Globe staff maintained the culture of excellence that our program is known for,” said Kyle Hufford, associate professor of communication and Globe TV executive producer. “These awards represent something far more significant than a trophy. The multiple national awards demonstrate how committed these students have been to their work under less than ideal situations.”
First-place winners for the IBS Awards include:
• Kadie Daye, Best On-Air Personality and the Len Mailloux IBS Student Management award for Best Radio Student Station Manager.
• Nathan Pauls won the Len Mailloux IBS Student Management award for Best Radio Program Director.
• Zachariah Begly, Nathan Pauls and Amelia Turnbull won Best Political News Coverage.
• Jim Fisher won Best Community Volunteer Program.
Winners for the BEA Awards Include:
• First place, Best On-Air Personality, with “On Air With Kadie:” senior Kadie Daye, Valparaiso.
• First place, Student Film & Video Competition, “Studio” category with “A Festival of Carols:” sophomore Jackson Steinmetz, Bluffton, Ohio; sophomore Court Templeton, St. Louis, Missouri; senior Daniel Robles, Goshen; and senior Hugh Birky, Goshen.
• Second place, “Best Radio Newscast” with “Globe News Report:” senior Nathan Pauls, Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
• Third place, “Best Promo/PSA/Commercial” with “Spooktober Costume Contest Promo:” freshman Dante Stanton, Elkhart.
• Third place, Student Interactive Multimedia and Emerging Technologies Competition, “Multimedia Storytelling” category with “Cymbeline; Interrupted:” senior Shianne Harrison, Elkhart; Jacob Claassen, Syracuse; Jehan Wagenaar, Dayton, Ohio; senior Salvador Escamilla, Elkhart; and Aaron George, a 2020 graduate.
• Award of excellence, Specialty Program & Podcasts, “Best Specialty Program” for “The Breakfast Blend Morning Show:” Kadie Daye; senior Zachariah Begly, Evanston, Illinois; junior Gabriella Klopfenstein, Goshen; and senior William Troyer, Goshen.
