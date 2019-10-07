GOSHEN — The Goshen Chamber of Commerce and The Goshen News are partnering to present a candidate forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. for city voters.
The forum will be held in the basement meeting room of the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet time with candidates for the City Council and the clerk-treasurer’s office. Then at 6:30, the unopposed candidates will speak for a few minutes before questions from the chamber, The Goshen News and the public are presented to candidates facing opposition.
Those who want to submit questions for the candidates will have the opportunity to do so at the door by writing them down. Questions will then be screened for content and to eliminate duplication.
The public is invited to attend. The Goshen News staff will record the event and then post the video to the paper’s website at goshennews.com.
Those who will be unopposed on the Nov. 5 ballot in city races are: Democrat Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Republican City Court Judge Richard Mehl, Republican 1st District council member Jim McKee and Democrat 5th District council member Gilberto Perez Jr.
Candidates in contested races are: Clerk-treasurer’s office, Republican Angie McKee and Democrat Adam Scharf; City Council 2nd District, Republican Douglas Nisley and Democrat Jonathan Neufeld; City Council 3rd District, Republican Matt Schrock, Democrat Jennifer Shell and Independent Rafael Correa; City Council 4th District, Republican Mark Huser and Democrat Megan Eichorn; City Council at-large (two seats), Democrats Julia King and Charles Mumaw and Republicans David Daugherty and Brett Weddell.
For a full list of candidates in Elkhart County races, visit the Elkhart County clerk’s website at www.elkhartcountyclerk.com and click on “elections.”
