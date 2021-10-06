Goshen branch of American Association of University Women to disband

GOSHEN — After 60 years of service and education in the Goshen area, the local branch of the American Association of University Women has decided to disband.
Founded in 1882 by 65 Boston women college graduates, AAUW answered a need for educated women to achieve parity in intellectual and professional life, according to a news release.
AAUW now has 170,000 members, offering scholarships and leadership opportunities in every professional field. The organization has supported women’s education nationally and internationally, providing awards for post-graduate study.
“Most good things have a life — a beginning, a productive period, and a time when the work is done, or may better be done in a different form,” said charter member Mary Ellen Meyer in the release. “We all know that although we have achieved great gains in women’s issues, they persist. But they may be worked on in different ways.”
The Goshen branch organized in 1960 with 40 members. Throughout its eventful history, the Goshen branch of AAUW has advocated for educational and inspirational causes, raising funds through used book sales as well as sales of barbecued chicken, donating the proceeds to local scholarships. During the 1990s, Goshen AAUW achieved distinction for its contribution to the AAUW Educational Foundation and Legal Advocacy Fund as well as for implementing a community action program for women and girls that emphasized diversity.
Its final disbursal of funds includes contributions to Goshen College, Goshen Public Library, and Dollars for Scholars.
“Due to the pandemic, we aren’t able to have a final celebration,” said Judith Davis of the Goshen AAUW chapter by email.
