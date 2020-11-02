GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the creation of a new short-term rent and utility assistance program for city residents facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Meaghan Bylsma, community development specialist for the city, funding for the new rent and utility assistance program will be pulled from federal CARES Act funding made available through the Goshen Community Development Block Grant program.
“The city of Goshen CDBG program received a second allocation of CARES Act funds to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. These formula allocation funds were targeted to communities that have been identified as being high-risk for community spread, evictions and job loss,” Bylsma told the board. “As a block grant, CDBG funds are designed to be strategically expended, directed to the needs of the community, and more specifically, the needs of low- and moderate-income individuals and households. The short-term rent and utility assistance program is a unique program implemented to expend these funds, targeting assistance to low- and moderate-income renters in the city of Goshen who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to mitigate the high risk of eviction, homelessness and utility disconnect in our community.”
Bylsma noted that as planned, the program will be an application-based program for renters residing within the Goshen city limits with household incomes below 80% of the area median income.
To be considered for assistance, applicants must be experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.
“Once the plan is approved by (the Department of Housing and Urban Development), and funding is released, program information will be made available on the city website, social media and communicated to the appropriate local agencies,” Bylsma said of the plan. “Pending HUD approval, the proposed short-term rent and utility assistance program will be directly administered by CDBG staff, including myself as community development specialist, and supervised by Rhonda Yoder, city planner and CDBG administrator.”
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, offered a few words of support for the program prior to Monday’s vote.
“This is a program that we’ve been working hard to get ready, and something that I wanted to do actually with our first round of CARES Act money received from the state,” Stutsman said. “This was not a qualifying expense for those CARES Act dollars, so I’m glad that the federal government is doing stuff with CDBG now, so we can move forward with this.”
The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and a motion to adopt the new program was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jade E. Murphy from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a time extension for closure of the southbound lane of Steury Avenue until Nov. 13 as party of the city’s ongoing East Goshen Water Main Replacement project.
• Approved a $50,000 contract with Christopher B. Burke Engineering LLC to complete a professional Flood Resilience Plan for the city in response to the historic flooding in 2018, subsequent flooding in 2019, and peer-reviewed projections from Purdue University regarding future climate-related flood exposure.
• Approved $154,968 in public service grants through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act agreement for program year 2020. The distribution of approved grants is as follows: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County – Goshen Club, $14,550; Council on Aging of Elkhart County, $21,918; Elkhart County Clubhouse, $2,600; Maple City Health Care Center Inc., $100,000; and Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center, $15,900.
