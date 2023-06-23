GOSHEN — If things stay on their current track, Goshen will have a new luxury apartment development ready for occupancy within two years, in what some might consider a prime location.
On Friday, Goshen Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson spoke about the Millrace Flats, for which the city is currently negotiating the development details of with Viewrail Holdings LLC, a Goshen-based developer. If and when completed, it will consist of 48 luxury apartments, divided evenly over three stories and located in the 500 block of River Race Drive.
On Tuesday, after reviewing two proposals, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission opted to accept to move forward with negotiation of an agreement with Viewrail for the Millrace Flats development.
"Through that process, we made the property available to developers who have an interest in the property," Brinson said. "The review committee reviewed the proposals, took it to the redevelopment commission, selected Viewrail's proposal, presented that to the commission and recommended that negotiations begin."
From this point, there needs to be a developer agreement, which will establish a project timeline, architectural style, purchase price and what support if any Viewrail is expecting from the city, Brinson added. Once the development agreement is drafted, it will come back to the redevelopment commission for approval.
"That will establish the deal the commission will agree on," Brinson said, adding that the Goshen Common Council will have to approve any financing on the project.
In addition, any building plans will also require council and commission approval, through a separate process.
Brinson estimates the planning and design phase for Millrace Flats will be completed by the end of this year, with construction between May and December 2024, and occupancy following in early 2025. Total development costs are currently at $15.9 million. Brinson said the apartments will be at "market rate," but hopes that if the overall supply of housing is increased, that will lead to more affordable housing options in Goshen due to increased competition.
Brinson added that the site was formally zoned as industrial in nature, and there has been some cleanup done, but as is the case with other similar city projects, efforts will be made for proper disposal of any contaminated soil and other waste or environmentally hazardous material which may be found during construction.
For additional information, visit goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/13788_6-13-23-RDC-Packet.pdf.