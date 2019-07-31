Gleims named Middlebury Summer Festival parade marshals

MIDDLEBURY — Rex and Nancy Gleim are two people that when you mention Middlebury, light up.
Their faces beam when they start to talk about why they live in this small town and what makes it so special to them.
Those are just a few of the reasons the couple was named Middlebury Summer Festival parade marshals. They will lead the parade, set to step off at 1 p.m. Aug. 10. The festival will take place Aug. 9-10 in the downtown area.
When Rex and Nancy were notified that they had been selected as the 2019-Middlebury Summer Festival Parade Marshals, they were both “surprised and humbled” that they were asked.
The couple said Middlebury is the friendliest, most supportive, caring, giving and vibrantly active community they could ever imagine living in. And they enjoy the diversity in culture.
Rex and Nancy both volunteer at the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce because they love getting to know new people and the ability to share the wonderful things that Middlebury and the surrounding communities have to offer.
Education has always been important to both Rex and Nancy. Nancy is a graduate of Purdue University and Rex graduated from Manchester (College) University. They both continued their education, graduating from Ball State University with master’s degrees. Rex taught in the Elkhart Community School system for 40 years and Nancy taught at Concord, Jimtown, Elkhart and Middlebury schools for 19 1/2 years.
The Gleims were married July 12, 1964, in Elkhart and just celebrated 55 years. Not growing up in this area, Nancy being from the Kendallville area and Rex hailing from the Bluffton area, settled into the Middlebury Community quite well. They have two sons, Ryan and Damon.
Damon is married to Beth and they have four children: Brendan, Drew, Reid and Avery.
Ryan is deceased. After his death, Rex and Nancy founded Ryan’s Place.
Ryan’s Place is where they provide grief support to children, teens and families. Ryan’s Place works with the bereaved to provide support and education as they travel their journey of grief to find peace, hope, and a new normal as they face life without their deceased loved one, they explained. The Gleims have stayed active in this organization and now have the status of emeritus. Nancy continues to be a facilitator for parents that have had a child die.
This couple is never idle. They attend First United Methodist Church in Middlebury where Nancy sings in the choir and plays the handbells. Rex is a former choir director for the Lutheran Church as well as the Middlebury Church of the Brethren, retiring in 2001.
Rex has served on several boards/committees, including the Exchange Club of Middlebury, the Middlebury Community Library, the Teachers Association, the Historical Society, The Middlebury Chamber of Commerce and the Middlebury Comprehensive Planning Committee-Educational & Art Councils.
Nancy has served on/been a member of: the Teachers Association, The Middlebury Fall Festival, Homemakers of Today, Sisters of Strength and Middlebury Garden Club.
The Gleims have been the recipients of the Middlebury Exchange Club’s “Book of Golden Deeds” award in 2001 and Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club’s Diakonia Award in 2018 for their service in the community.
