CAMDEN [mdash] Mildred Ruth Moser Royer, 98, of rural Camden, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. at her great nephew's home, where she has lived for the past two years. She was born Jan. 15, 1923, in New Paris, to the late Lester and Carrie Flora Moser. Her marriage was to Owen O. R…