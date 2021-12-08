Girl Named Tom, the singing trio from South Bend with ties to Goshen, has advanced to the finals of “The Voice.”
The three siblings made it into the top five during their performance Tuesday night on NBC’s singing competition. They will now move forward to next week’s finals competition, where the winner of the show’s 21st season will be named.
With their advancement, “Voice” emcee Carson Daly noted that Girl Named Tom has officially made history by becoming the first trio to ever make it to the show’s finals competition.
Although they grew up in Pettisville, Ohio, and currently live in South Bend, Girl Named Tom is solidly connected to Goshen. Brothers Joshua and Caleb Liechty were Goshen College graduates and their sister Bekah Liechty has been accepted to GC.
According to Bekah, her brothers used to call her Thomas when she was little, which is how they got the name for the band.
The trio chose to sing the Joni Mitchell song “River” during the semifinals competition Monday night.
Celebrity coach Kelly Clarkson noted that the song’s choice would help to bring the trio back to their roots and highlight their impressive ability to harmonize while also allowing each individual singer to shine.
“The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.