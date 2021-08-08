GHS teacher finalist for state award

GOSHEN – A Goshen Community Schools teacher has been named as a finalist for Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Jennifer Yoder, who teaches engineering and design technology at Goshen High School, is one of ten finalists for the award, according to an Indiana Department of Education news release.
“Each year, the Indiana Teacher of the Year Program (INTOY) works to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state,” said IDE Director of Leadership Rebecca Estes in a news release. “The INTOY award is a lifetime role in education, which has many opportunities to celebrate teaching and uplift the teaching profession. Indiana Teachers of the Year are a network of exceptional teachers who are current or retired educators, administrators, and teacher leaders who continually provide support to the education community.”
As a Top 10 finalist, Yoder will go to Indianapolis on Tuesday to interview with a panel composed of 10 former INTOYs, Indiana Department of Education staff, and other stakeholders, according to information provided on the GCS website.
The other finalists include:
- Lisa Clegg, Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Susan Davis, South Bend Community School Corporation
- Robert DeRuntz, Duneland School Corporation
- Daniel Jones, Perry Township Schools
- Jaime Lamkin, Clarksville Community Schools
- Brayton Mendenhall, MSD Wayne Township
- Gwyn Skrobul, Kankakee Valley School Corporation
- Sarah TeKolste, Indianapolis Public Schools
- Sharita Ware, Tippecanoe School Corporation
For more information visit www.in.gov/doe/educators/teacher-of-the-year.
