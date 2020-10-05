GOSHEN — Residents of the Greencroft Goshen retirement community on the city’s south side will get a special treat Thursday evening in the form of a small parade hosted by the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band.
Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a request by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, on behalf of Goshen Community Schools Band Director Tom Cox, for permission to utilize the city’s streets for the upcoming marching band event.
According to Stutsman, Thursday’s parade will be similar in scope to the recent parade around downtown Goshen hosted by the marching band on Sept. 18.
“I’ve been working with Band Director Tom Cox to see if we could organize another march for the high school band before the end of their season, and in particular to kind of go through the Greencroft area,” Stutsman said of the request. “A lot of those residents have been isolated longer than anybody else in our community. So, we thought it would be one last thing we could do this year with the band that might add some enjoyment to people’s lives.”
As currently planned, Stutsman said the parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Goshen College Music Center. From there, the parade will travel along Mervin Street to South 15th Street, where it will enter the Greencroft Goshen retirement community. The band’s members will then march throughout the community, performing music from their current season, before heading back to the GC Music Center parking lot.
“It will be pretty simple, but hopefully it will be something people enjoy,” Stutsman said of the event.
Board member Michael Landis was quick to express his support for the plan Monday.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Landis said. “In this time of not many things like this going on, it’s good to see that we’re being creative.”
The remainder of the board’s members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman for permission to block approximately five parking spaces in front of 209, 211 and 213 S. Main St. on Oct. 11 to allow for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for the planned unveiling of the Elkhart County Democratic Party’s new headquarters in the former Gateway Winery building at 211 S. Main St.
