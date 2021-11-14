Getting back on Spanish time

Our plane has been flying through a bank of clouds for the last two hours but, as we near our destination, it slowly loses altitude and finally cuts through the layers to the airspace below.
And there it is.
After many months of patient waiting, we see the city of Valencia, Spain emerge. With the Mediterranean at its edge and the 10 kilometer long park that appears as a dark shadow through its middle, we pick out the familiar landmarks we have been hoping to see.
As the plane descends and slows, we breathe a sigh of relief. The long journey is over in many more ways than one.
It has been 20 long months since we left this town of Valencia that we’ve learned to love. The last time we were here, Spain was starting to shut down from COVID-19. We left in the nick of time, a story I wrote about in a previous column.
Now, with three vaccinations into our arms, we are ready to resume some air travel and Valencia seems like the right option. With its warmer weather and outdoor living, a low COVID rate and a high vaccination rate, we pack our bags and take our best precautions for the trip.
Our landlord is excited to have us back and, since we’ve been coming here for the past 40 years, it feels somewhat like going home. Now that the plane has landed and our feet are firmly planted on Valencian ground, it feels like a dream. But no, as the taxi approaches the Torres de Serranos, the late 14th century towers that were one of the gates to the city, and stops to drop us off, it’s all very familiar.
The city has mostly reopened but it has changed just like the rest of us. Some shops did not survive the lockdown and slowdown. But Valencians are out and about and live comfortably with the new rules created by COVID. They wear masks when they go inside public buildings and mostly respect the new set of boundaries. For such a social culture, it’s a good thing the weather allows outdoor eating and drinking venues to thrive.
So, as dusk sets on our first evening in Valencia, we walk from our apartment through the mostly pedestrian streets and into the beautiful polished stone plaza with its iconic fountain and age old structures. It’s only natural to stop at Cafe de las Flores and grab an outdoor table beneath a white umbrella and order a drink before we return home. Here, where people are sitting and eating, we soak in the familiar sounds around us.
Church bells chime from the three church towers, voices chat in musical Spanish, a purring motorcycle rides by. As we walk away, I can’t find my mask. I turn back and the server points to the ground. “Gracias,” I say as I lean over to pick it up and the three men sitting nearby laugh with me as I show my relief.
Later, our landlord bikes by and we stop to catch up. It’s been a hard 20 months. But things are looking better. He’s grateful for our presence and we feel fortunate to be here.
Tomorrow, we will breathe in another day on Spanish time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.