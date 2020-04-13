GOSHEN — The search for the next superintendent of Goshen Community Schools has been put on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their meeting Monday evening, Goshen school board members were notified by board president Bradd Weddell that the ongoing search to replace retiring GCS Superintendent Diane Woodworth has been temporarily halted in the face of the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Woodworth, who has served as superintendent of the school corporation for the past eight years, is set to retire June 30.
According to Weddell, the decision to temporarily suspend the search for Woodworth's replacement was made in consultation with Dr. Lynn Lehman of the University Superintendent Search Team, who has been helping the school corporation with its search.
The search team is comprised of one College of Education faculty member from each of the four state universities: Ball State University, Indiana University, Indiana State University and Purdue University. The team has been providing assistance to Indiana school boards for more than 50 years in the posting, screening and selection of public school superintendents.
“In multiple discussions with Dr. Lehman, who we are working with from Ball State University, because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is in Goshen’s best interest to currently pause our search for a new superintendent,” Weddell told the board. “We feel that once there is a better overall outlook on the end of this pandemic, we will then reevaluate at what time we feel it is in our best interest to start the search again.”
Weddell noted that the current assumption is that the search will be reinitiated sometime in late summer, with the idea being that the school corporation will have a permanent superintendent in place by Jan. 1, 2021.
“It will be our intention to proceed forward with looking for an interim superintendent that would assume the duties of the school after Dr. Woodworth’s official retirement at the end of June 30,” Weddell added of the halted search. “So, we would be looking for a July 1 start for our interim superintendent for a duration of six months.”
Weddell said he anticipates the search for the interim superintendent will begin sometime within the next couple of weeks.
“But we wanted to make the public aware that we are currently suspending our search under the original timelines that we were working with,” he said. “If there are questions from the community, they can reach out to myself, and I will provide any additional information that we can with the information that we know at this time.”
Weddell can be contacted via email at bradd.weddell@goshenschools.org.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a contract with Millwood Roofing for the GCS phase III hail damage roof projects at Prairie View and Chamberlain elementary schools at a cost of $389,591. The contract also includes a $67,057 alternate to upgrade the shingles at Prairie View to a higher quality, longer lasting shingle.
• Approved a contract with DA Dodd for the GCS phase V hail damage mechanical replacement projects at a cost of $256,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.