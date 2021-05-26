GOSHEN — With the 2020-21 school year drawing to a close, Goshen Community Schools will officially launch it’s annual Summer Foods Program beginning June 7.
Offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the GCS Summer Foods Program provides free meals to children age 18 and younger who live in an area where 50% or more of the children residing in that area are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
At Goshen Community Schools, about 57% of students receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, according to the most recent data provided by the Indiana Department of Education.
Through the program, participating school corporations are able to serve a number of meals equivalent to the students enrolled. Organizations are then reimbursed for the meals provided.
Goshen school board members were briefed on the local particulars of this summer’s plan during their meeting Monday evening.
“We’re looking to serve about 2,800 to 3,000 meals a day,” Kelsey Rodriguez, assistant director of school nutrition for the school corporation, said of her current plans for the summer program. “Those numbers are little skewed from last year, because I know we served a lot of meals last year, and probably won’t serve as many this year. But that’s our starting line, and it’s what we’re going to prep for, and then we’ll know after the first couple of weeks, we’ll probably get a more steady number.”
Children who eat breakfast through the summer program are typically served milk, a fruit or vegetable and grains such as bread, cereal or pasta, according to the USDA.
Lunches typically include milk, two fruits or vegetables, grain and meat or a meat alternative, such as poultry, fish, egg, cheese, beans, peas, peanut butter, nuts or yogurt.
The 2021 meal locations for Goshen schools include six school buildings and 11 remote sites, for a total of 17 sites.
Those sites include two mobile home parks — Twin Pines and Brookside Manor — as well as several city parks, including Rieth Park, Oakridge, Pringle, Shanklin, Roxbury and Walnut.
While the local program is offered through Goshen Community Schools, Rodriguez noted the program is open to anyone age 18 or younger, regardless of where they may reside. Even folks from other states are welcome, as long as they meet the program’s age limit requirements, she explained.
“So, different from last year, they can either eat on site, or they can take their meals and go home,” Rodriguez added of the program.
In addition, Rodriguez noted that children must be present upon meal pick-up or have an adult bring and present their student ID to receive a meal.
“The state is requiring us to kind of track who is getting meals this year,” Rodriguez said, “so that was our way of kind of navigating that.”
For more information about the annual Summer Foods Program, visit www.doe.in.gov/nutrition/meal-site-information.
