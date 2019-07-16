BRISTOL — Rush hour traffic slowed to a crawl in Bristol with backups of about a mile or two after a gas leak forced the closure of a section the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday.
Lanes in both directions of the highway were shut down around the Ind. 15 overpass around 4:40 p.m.
The move came after a gas line was struck during a construction project in the area, an Indiana State Police spokesman posted to social media. Eastbound traffic was diverted off the Toll Road at the 96 exit, while westbound traffic was diverted off at the 101 exit to Bristol, police said.
Congestion quickly built up on southbound Ind. 15 into Bristol as vehicles were rerouted off the Toll Road. Traffic also became backed up on westbound Ind. 120 outside the town.
Repair crews later arrived on the scene to fix the line and stop the leak.
