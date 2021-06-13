Summer is in full swing with outdoor events appearing on our calendar.
This past week, my in-laws invited us to one at Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart and we promptly added it to the list. We last visited there during the Christmas season when the Gardens host a winter wonderland holiday light show.
Held at night, trees and shrubs and sculptures glow with strings of lights artfully scattered through the gardens to show off some of its features. Bundled up, we walk, hot cocoa in hand, and take in the lights, stopping at one of the firepits to warm up.
At this time of year, it’s a totally different story. Today, the Gardens are hosting Origami After Hours, an event to highlight a set of sculptures that are set down throughout the garden and in place for the summer. They are based on the Japanese art of folding paper into shapes. These pieces are museum quality metal versions that reproduce examples of origami pieces that require only one piece of paper.
As we enter the gardens, we are immediately greeted by the Painted Ponies, a whimsical trio of colorful ponies, and as we follow the meandering path to the area where food and drinks are served, we see another sculpture. Folks are seated at small tables that are sprinkled along the path and centered around the music provided by Michael Kelsey, guitar player extraordinaire. Some are taking a tour of some of the sculptures to hear about them more in depth.
I’m interested in visiting the newly opened Japanese-inspired island garden so we take the long way around, glimpsing more sculptures as we go. It’s a perfect June summer evening. The sky is blue with large fluffy clouds, the humidity is tolerable and the mosquitoes still haven’t shown up.
As we walk, every view is worthy of a photograph. Even across the pond, the music floats over to us as we take in the evening, the sculptures and the gardens.
We cross to the island and discover each little corner, perfectly designed, with stepping stones and benches and flowing water and delicate plants. As I wander over and through and around, I feel momentarily like I’m in another place.
Whatever weight I carried falls away, whatever difficulties came before, they disappear. The natural beauty and calm of the gardens soothe me.
We cross the bridge back to the gathering, fill our plates with some tasty nibbles, pick up some drinks and sit with our family members. The guitar music soars, then falls, a perfect complement to the evening. Later, as we leave, we see one last sculpture on our way out.
Sometimes doing something out of the ordinary on a normal weeknight can wiggle me out of my routine. In this case, it gave me beauty and art, serene surroundings and a place to just be.
I’m sure I’ll be heading back there again this summer.
