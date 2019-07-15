GOSHEN — Faced with a dam pond dredging project that is essentially dead in the water, Goshen City Council members recently announced a willingness to explore taking a significant step back from their overall support for the dredging.
Central to the discussion was the recent approval by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety of a $37,000 study by the consulting firm Abonmarche aimed at exploring the potential use of the Goshen Dam Pond for flood control.
According to Goshen Utilities Director Dustin Sailor, the motivation for pursuing the new study is a direct result of the record-breaking flooding that hit the Goshen area in February of last year.
“After some significant flooding that happened last year, and then this year, there has been some discussion about utilizing the Goshen Dam Pond for flood control,” Sailor told the board during their June 24 meeting. “Abonmarche Consulting has offered to perform the necessary evaluation for an amount not to exceed $37,000, and would have the findings to the report within 112 calendar days.”
But according to council member Adam Scharf, the fact that the long-discussed dam pond dredging project has essentially hit a wall due to a lack of funding and higher-than-anticipated project estimates has him wondering if further support by the city is warranted.
At the heart of Scharf’s disquiet is what he considers the significant departure the proposed dredging project has taken in its most recent iteration compared to when the city first decided to throw its support behind the project via an agreement back in February of 2016.
That agreement was made between the city, Elkhart County government and a special Goshen Dam Pond Economic Improvement District made up of dam pond property owners. Through the EID, the property owners agreed to pay an annual tax toward the funding of the dredging, essentially establishing the Goshen Engineering Department as the lead agency overseeing the project. That in turn equated to approximately $60,000 to $80,000 in additional in-kind contributions by the city on top of the $250,000 pledged to the project by the Goshen Stormwater Utility.
“I guess the point I want to make as far as the council is that, the project as reasonably understood when we approved the interlocal agreement in 2016, the maintenance dredging project, I think it’s safe to say is effectively done in that iteration,” Scharf said. “And so we have an interlocal agreement now that is sort of floating out there, that can terminate either when the project is completed, or abandoned, as the case may be. If we find that to be the case, or there’s also a mechanism to end that interlocal agreement if the city of Goshen, the EID and the county all mutually agree to exit. And then at that point, remaining funds are distributed back to the parties, like the EID tax payers, the city, the county. It’s enumerated in the agreement,” Scharf said of the issue. “So I’d just like to put forth that as a ... it would seem a potentially appropriate time to do that, given that the funding now for that project, as such, is no longer there. And even when it was there, it was about half of what would have been required for a dramatically scaled back project.”
ORIGINATION OF IDEA
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves as a member of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety, the idea for the new $37,000 flood mitigation study was raised by members of the Dam Pond EID Board, the Dam Pond Dredging Advisory Board and representatives of Elkhart County government in the hopes of reigniting the stalled dredging plan.
“It was their idea to have this latest study done to see if full dredging of the pond would also help with not only flood mitigation, but also are there multiple purposes for doing the dredging,” Stutsman told the council. “The city is not putting any money into that. We currently have the contract with Abonmarche because of this whole process, so that’s why we issued the contract again. But I have had discussions with some of the county officials that it has gotten to the point with this project where I think it would be much better if the county took the lead on it, took over the day-to-day efforts that the city of Goshen has been doing, for multiple reasons. So I think that the day is coming — I don’t know if it’s today — that we move past the interlocal.”
In expressing his hope to pursue termination of the interlocal agreement sooner rather than later, Scharf noted that several members of the Dam Pond EID whose homes are located in his district have expressed a reluctance to continue paying into the EID when it appears the pond dredging project is unlikely to ever materialize. He also noted that some in the EID feel that any use of the funding outside of the dam pond dredging project for which the EID was created is a misuse of the funds.
“So as far as a certain number of folks in the 5th District who are paying more on their property taxes and concerned about whether that will be ongoing, and put into other things, I think there’s some reason to maybe want to pull back and restart as needed,” Scharf said.
He also noted that while he was not advocating for rescinding the board’s approval of the $37,000 flood mitigation study, he does feel any future city support for the project, be it monetary or otherwise, should be closely examined.
“I’m not here to fight that,” Scharf said of the flood mitigation study. “But that kind of brings into sharp focus the issue of, that’s not just a pot of money to use for whatever else may be related to the pond in the future. It was very specific to the dredging project, and as such, since the city of Goshen is carrying that forth, and using those funds, maybe we should look at a point where we break from that, and if there’s new stuff in the future, then we can look at that on its own merits.”
Councilman Brett Weddell offered a similar sentiment when it came to the proper use of the Dam Pond EID funding.
“My understanding was that it was meant for dredging of the pond, and if that didn’t happen, then that money would be returned to the taxpayers of that (EID),” Weddell said. “So I think I do agree with councilman Scharf’s assessment on this, that we need to revisit that.”
A majority of the council’s members agreed, with several members suggesting that the city’s legal department begin looking into what may be involved with the potential termination of the interlocal agreement moving forward.
PROJECT HISTORY
The idea for the dam pond dredging project has been around for decades. The idea resurfaced in early 2013 when members of the Elkhart River Restoration Association brought it before city and county officials.
According to the nonprofit, the 140-acre pond behind the Goshen dam has become filled with sediment over the course of its more than 150-year existence. The silting has resulted in a reduction in the pond’s depth, the group says, and has also created significant aquatic vegetation growth. The shallow water also limits the recreational use of the pond and has resulted in degradation of fish and wildlife habitat, according to the group.
Faced with such a predicament, the city, Elkhart County and property owners around the pond formed a partnership several years ago aimed at securing enough funding to implement a large-scale dredging project for the pond.
As originally proposed, the project involved dredging approximately 34 acres of the pond to an average depth of 6 feet. The plan called for dividing the pond into six sections that would be dredged according to priority and as funding allowed.
A $2.6 million contract with Michigan-based dredging company Grow America was approved by the city in early 2015, though fundraising issues would eventually force the dredging advisory board to take a step back and re-evaluate the scope and design of the proposed project.
In January 2017, the board settled on a less ambitious plan, this time calling for the dredging of about 17 of the originally targeted 34 acres, and dividing that dredging between five of the six primary areas of focus identified in the original plan.
A $1.1 million contract was approved for the work in October of 2017, again with Grow America, though the project would hit yet another roadblock in March of 2018 when it was announced that the contract with Grow America had fallen through.
In light of Grow America’s abrupt exit, Board of Works members in May of 2018 granted city staff permission to re-advertise the project.
A request for bids was issued in June of 2018 and one bid was received, submitted by Superior Seawalls in the amount of $2.2 million, though the bid would ultimately be rejected given that it was nearly double the project’s available budget of about $1.2 million. The project has been in limbo ever since.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315. Follow John on Twitter @jkline_TGN
