The Nappanee Apple Festival committee expected large crowds at this year’s festival and while I haven’t received official word from them, with my many years of covering and working the festival I think I can confidently attest that they did.
I didn’t have a vendor booth this year for a number of reasons so other than covering the opening night’s Miss Apple Blossom pageant for the News, I planned to enjoy the festival this year more than time allowed in the past.
I planned to get to the festival early on Thursday to meet with my BFF Deb for dinner before covering the pageant. Deb wasn’t feeling well so I didn’t go as early as first planned but I still got there in time to get chicken tenders and pit taters from the Rotary booth to take into the tent with me. I ran into a local meteorologist who just finished broadcasting live and he and his crew were headed for dinner, too.
The Thursday night crowds looked more like a Friday night. I was surprised by how packed it was on the opening week night, which traditionally is not so busy. I immediately texted one of my sister candle ladies to tell her about the crowd and she texted back asking if I regretted not having a booth. “Not really…maybe..I don’t know” I said and she responded “LOL me too.”
Friday late afternoon/early evening I was meeting my son, daughter-in-law and grandkids to take them to the festival. I’ve made time every year the grandkids lived locally to take them. This year was the first time I’ve seen them this summer so I was pretty excited.
My son and daughter-in-law were staying in town to meet up with her sister later so we hung out together. We grabbed dinner and then went to some shows. The Chicago Boyz acrobatic team put on a great show and the youngest member was only two years older than my grandson. Grandpa Cratchet was hilarious as usual.
The kid’s dinner had settled enough for rides so Grandma treated them to tickets. The first ride they wanted to go on was a dragon roller coaster. We weren’t sure if Kyley would be able to go on it so her dad went with her and at the last minute my daughter in law asked if I was going on with Logan. I hadn’t planned to and without thinking said OK and asked her to take pictures.
Did you catch that I said “without thinking”? Without thinking how much the ride would jerk my back around. I braced myself as best as I could but regretted my decision at the first jerk. I didn’t want to ruin the kid’s fun so I pretended I was scared and Logan reassured me “it’d be ok”.
By the grace of God I made it through another hour of our visit but collapsed in my recliner when I got home and could not get out of bed the next day for several hours.
After the roller coaster the kids went on age-appropriate rides—a kiddie train for Kyley and spinning cab cars for Logan. There was enough tickets for one more ride and put them on the carousel together. Mom and Dad were a little concerned about Kyley so we all told her several times to hold on tight to the pole. Little Miss nodded and then every time she went past us she flung out her arm to the side like a trick rider!
The next day I didn’t make it to the parade (or my book club) but later in the afternoon I met up with Deb. I hadn’t had a chance to shop the vendor booths yet so that was our main agenda. I picked up a coffee cake from Dave’s (the best ever!), birthday dresses for my AZ granddaughters and a windmill to replace my aging wishing well out front. Before heading back to Deb’s nearby house to rest for a few hours I had my ribeye sandwich from Kiwanis booth.
We returned to the festival for the Bulldogs 50’s and 60’s show. We got a kick out of watching a group of teenagers who were rocking out to the oldies. Deb got me up there dancing, too, but nowhere near as energetically as the teens. We had fun but after a couple of dances we were both done and hobbled back to her house bemoaning the fact that our fun times are short-term but acknowledging if we didn’t have all the physical issues we do we’d show those teens how to dance!
Another indicator of the success of the festival were the long lines at the Napple tent, sponsored by the committee and sells all sorts of apple goodies and souvenirs. I couldn’t wait in line and the one time the line was short the pickings were slim.
I ran into the committee president Saturday night and we commented on the crowds and she mentioned some vendors were selling out “including us!” but the Napple tent was going to be replenished the next day.
I didn’t make it back Sunday as I’d planned and still didn’t get to as many activities as I would’ve liked but it was a great weekend. Warm, sunny weather, good company, great entertainment and food. Many times folks I spoke to throughout the weekend commented on how great it was to see so many out enjoying themselves.
For a few days anyway, that’s what it was all about.
