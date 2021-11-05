Some people dread it and some are against it, but I am one who enjoys Halloween! As a child, of course I loved it! What’s not to love about dressing up in costumes and getting free candy and treats? As Garfield the Cat is famous for saying in his Halloween special, lots and lots of “candy, candy, candy!”
Back in my day (she said like a typical Grandma) there were no set trick-or-treat hours. It always took place on Halloween and we’d drop off our book bags, grab our plastic pumpkins or trick-or-treat bags and head out on our quest. We were usually already in costume because of school parties.
In the city we lived in there was a mix of private homes and multi-story apartment buildings but the best for we kids were the “elevator buildings”! They were taller than the four-story apartment buildings I and my friends lived in and the elevators gave us quicker access to the multiple levels — they also usually had more apartments per floor, too. So we could knock on more doors quicker than going to the private homes. We’d trick-or-treat until 8 or 9 p.m. We’d sometimes, but not always, take a dinner break but we usually had to go home to dump out our filled loot containers and start over. I swear the Halloween candy lasted till Easter.
We also had a Ragamuffin parade in our city with floats, etc. but also anyone in costume could join in the parade. Those might’ve been held on the weekends closest to the holiday, though.
I enjoyed dressing my kids up and taking them out trick-or-treating, too. As an adult, I can see the benefit of having set trick-or-treat hours (but I still treasure the memories of the greater freedom I felt as a kid.)
Once my kids were grown I’ve enjoyed handing out treats to the kids and it seems like in my neighborhood I get more and more every year. I took advantage of the “Buy one, Get one free” specials on candy and started buying it little by little since the beginning of October. I love making up treat bags — no one piece of candy for this girl — but I had a hard time finding the treat bags.
I had 70-80 treat bags made up and lots of candy left over. I also found two bags of candy that I’d forgotten I had and I thought for sure that I’d have lots of candy left over. Luckily the two found bags were my two favorite kinds of candy so it wouldn’t be horrible to have them left over. But that wasn’t the case — the trick-or-treat bags were gone in the first 45 minutes and I ended up with only about 20 pieces of candy left.
I had lots of dinosaurs at my door again this year, several Spiderman costumes, cheerleaders and princesses, video game characters, an adorable little police officer and cowboys. There was a little girl dressed in an inflatable drum set who started drumming as she came up to my door — so cute.
Some of the kids were shy, some forgot to say trick-or-treat, most said thank you. A couple of kids looked at me and said, Happy Halloween instead of trick-or-treat. One kid sang “trick or treat, smell my feet give me something good to eat!” I haven’t heard that since my sons were little and I recall singing that as well.
The kids usually showed up in large groups where parents were trick-or-treating together. The parents who made the trek up the drive with the kids got a treat from me too — a tealight candle that I told them they might need to relax later that night.
One little boy stands out — he was probably three years old and was dressed as a cowboy. He came with a large group of kids and shoved his way to the front. I handed him a treat bag and then he reached into my bowl and grabbed another! I took it from him and said, “Sorry, one per customer” But his boldness did have me giggling.
Another boy around 8 or 9 was sweet. He told me he liked my top — I was wearing an embroidered Halloween vest with a spooky night scene with a haunted house complete with ghosts. I thanked him and he said, “I like the monsters on it!” You could tell he was a polite, compassionate boy.
That’s one of the things I love about having the kids come trick-or-treating — besides seeing all the different costumes I also like seeing the personalities that come with them.
I’ve always been a “kid magnet”. Even when I was still a kid myself young kids on my block would come running down the street to greet me after school. Maybe we see in each other kindred spirits. My driver’s license might say I’m old enough to get senior discounts in some places, I think my spirit is one of an eight year old (or sometimes a 13 or 16 year old) and I make no apologies for that.
I’ve always had golf carts and van loads of kids pulling up for trick-or-treating but the sight that had me reaching for my phone to take a picture last week was what I’m calling a parade. There were three golf carts in a row filled with kids and at the end was a tractor pulling a decorated cart filled with kids.
It was funny and a different kind of ragamuffin parade. But now Halloween’s come and gone and I can’t believe we’re in November and getting close to the holiday season.
I’m trying to soak in the beauty of the late fall foliage while we still can!
