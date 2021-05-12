Friend elected to board of U.S. 31 Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS – A former Indiana state representative has been elected to the U.S. 31 Coalition Board of Directors.
Bill Friend, who served for 16 years representing parts of Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall and Miami counties, also served as Republican Majority Leader.
“Bill Friend is an exemplar Hoosier who cares deeply about bringing U.S. 31 up to freeway grade status and the positive effects it will have on every community along the corridor,” said Brad Bagwell, president of the U.S. 31 Coalition Board of Directors in a news release. “His expertise and his connections with just about everyone along the highway will be a formidable asset as we continue to push for finishing the entire highway.”
Friend was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1992. In 2018 he announced he would not be run for reelection.
Prior to serving at the Statehouse, Friend also served as Allen Township Trustee/Assessor, a member of the Miami County Council, and Miami County Auditor.
Friend and his wife Ann are residents of Macy, where they’ve raised three children and own a successful livestock operation.
The U.S. 31 Coalition was formed in 2000 to promote improvement of the U.S. 31 corridor from Indianapolis to South Bend, with board members consisting of community leaders from every county along the corridor.
