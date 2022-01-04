ELKHART — Four men began new positions with the Elkhart Police Department Monday.
At the Police Merit Commission meeting, Mayor Rod Roberson swore in three new EPD officers: Tyler Koeppel, Cody Vicary and Cody Simon.
Koeppel, Mishawaka, graduated from Concord High School, and previously worked as a corrections supervisor-corporal with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Vicary, Elkhart, graduated from Northwood High School, and previously worked as a maintenance tech at Stair Supplies. He also served in the US Army for three years as a specialist 2 bravo/infantry.
Simon, Ashley, graduated from Fremont High School and was previously with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a jail officer-corporal and reserve deputy. He is also currently serving in the Indiana National Guard as a corporal 2 bravo/infantry.
The hiring of these officers brings the department’s staff to one hundred and twenty-three of the budgeted one hundred and forty-three, according to a news release.
Issiah Murray, Elkhart, was selected for an open special officer, court building security position.
Murray was sworn in at a ceremony at the Elkhart Police Department earlier today. He is a graduate of Riley High School, of Ivy Tech with an A.A.S in Juvenile Justice, and Trine University with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He had previously served as a safety officer with the EPD since May 2018.
