ELKHART – In addition to a first place award for Open Class A, the Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band took home three additional awards at Saturday’s Concord Invitational.
These include Best Music, Best Visual and Best General Effect.
Other first place winners include Northridge High School for Open Class B, Northwood High School for Open Class C, and Fairfield High School for Open Class D.
The complete list of winners is as follows.
Open Class A
- 1st Place – Goshen High School
- 2nd Place – Penn High School
- 3rd Place – Chesterton High School
- 4th Place – Elkhart High School
- Best Music – Goshen
- Best Visual – Goshen
- Best General Effect – Goshen
Open Class B
- 1st Place – Northridge High School
- 2nd Place – New Prairie High School
- Best Music – Northridge
- Best Visual – Northridge
- Best General Effect – Northridge
Open Class C
- 1st Place – Northwood High School
- 2nd Place – Angola High School
- 3rd Place – Jimtown High School
- 4th Place – Knox High School
- Best Music – Northwood
- Best Visual – Northwood
- Best General Effect – Northwood
Open Class D
- 1st Place – Fairfield High School
- 2nd Place – Triton High School
- 3rd Place- LaVille High School
- Best Music – Fairfield
- Best Visual – Fairfield
- Best General Effect – Fairfield
Scholastic A
- 1st Place – Warsaw
- Best Music, Best Visual, Best General Effect – Warsaw
Scholastic B
- 1st Place – Wawasee
- Best Music, Best Visual, Best General Effect – Wawasee
Festival Bands
- James W. Riley High School
- LaPorte High School
