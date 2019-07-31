Former sheriff plans run for commissioner seat

GOSHEN — Former Elkhart County Sheriff Brad Rogers will return to the campaign trail next year as a candidate for county commissioner.
Rogers, now a captain and commander of the jail, said in an email Wednesday he intends to launch a run for office in the 2020 elections in a couple weeks.
“I will confirm that on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m., I will be making my official announcement on the courthouse lawn for my campaign for county commissioner, District 2,” Rogers said in the email.
That seat is currently held by the board’s president, Mike Yoder. District 2 covers Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York townships.
Rogers withheld further comment in the email, saying more information about the campaign and his platform will be available the day of the announcement.
Rogers exited his role as sheriff at the end of 2018 with the expiration of his second and final term. Under newly elected Sheriff Jeff Siegel, Rogers serves as captain of the corrections division, returning to a position he previously held.
As sheriff, Rogers made headlines locally and nationally for his support of Second Amendment gun ownership rights and for his opposition of apparent federal encroachment into state and local matters.
Rogers’ candidacy for commissioner means he’ll go up against an incumbent in his fourth four-year term on the three-person board. Yoder was first elected commissioner in 2004.
Yoder got a jump on Rogers’ announcement last weekend. He announced on Facebook Sunday he intends to run for re-election next year.
The two are expected to compete for the Republican Party nomination for the District 2 seat in the May 2020 primary elections.
Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 316.
