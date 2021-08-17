MIDDLEBURY — On Monday night a historic Middlebury church building burned to the ground, leaving the building in a pile of bricks and burned remains.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Middlebury Fire Department was dispatched to a large structure fire at 110 Brown St. The property was last known as Faith Baptist Church, but was sold to a private party when the congregation moved locations.
“Cause is still undetermined at this time,” said Middlebury Fire Department Capt. Corey Wartinger at the scene Tuesday morning. “We got the call from dispatch about 10:30 p.m., and first crews arrived on scene to flames in the basement. We started putting it out. We basically had a defensive fire the whole time.”
Wartinger said that crews cleared the scene at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve been back knocking out hotspots,” he said. “I don’t believe it had a congregation in it for about four years.”
Wartinger said he understood that the church is owned by an individual who lives next door to the scene.
“It took quite a few hours to get under control about 2 a.m.,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
The building was damaged June 18, 2017 by a fire and the congregation then relocated. Before the church was used by the Baptist congregation starting in 1974 it was home to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Shipshewana and Bristol Fire Departments also responded to the scene.
