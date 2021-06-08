GOSHEN — Goshen Redevelopment Commission members voted Tuesday to approve a contract with Heron Environmental LLC to conduct a vapor intrusion assessment at a former Main Street auto repair shop currently being considered for purchase by the commission.
Exploration of the potential environmental impacts at the site first began in February, when commission members hired Heron Environmental to complete a Phase I environmental site assessment for the former D&T Muffler and Brake property, which is located at 233 S. Main St./113 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Goshen.
The property is currently vacant, having most recently been occupied by D&T Muffler and Brake from 2001 through 2019. Prior occupancy included Care Muffler & Brake and Quality Muffler & Brake dating back to 1984, and Colonial Oil Co. from at least 1941 to 1983.
Upon reviewing the results of the Phase I assessment, Heron Environmental determined that further assessment was needed to verify the presence or absence of historical underground storage tanks at the site and to determine if the historical gasoline station and automotive repair operations had adversely impacted the subsurface environment at the property.
“If petroleum and/or hazardous materials releases have occurred beneath the building,” the Phase I assessment noted, “a potential for a vapor encroachment condition also exists.”
As such, the commission in April voted to once again contract with Heron Environmental for a Phase II environmental site assessment, which involved the use of ground penetrating radar to scan the building’s interior and the area to the west of the building to identify the presence — or absence — of underground storage tanks at the property.
Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager for the city, noted Tuesday that the Phase II environmental assessment is now complete, and while no underground storage tanks were identified at the site, the presence of Perchloroethylene, also known as PCE, at the site warranted further action.
PCE is a colorless, nonflammable liquid solvent with a sweet, ether-like odor. It is primarily used in industrial settings and also for dry-cleaning fabrics and degreasing metals.
“While no underground storage tanks were found and no soil or groundwater contamination associated with the historic gas station use were detected in the sampling, PCE impacts were reported,” Hutsell told the commission. “Although the PCE levels are below IDEM’s direct contact exposure levels and maximum contaminant levels for groundwater, a vapor intrusion assessment is now recommended to ensure that the vapors are not accumulating below the building slab and migrating into the buildings.”
The commission’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to authorize execution of an agreement with Heron Environmental to complete the vapor intrusion assessment at a cost of $3,980.
Per the approved agreement, all work on the assessment is to be completed no later than July 16.
