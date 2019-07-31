GOSHEN — When Max Bailey found out that he was going to be the first inductee into the newly established Fairfield Alumni Hall of Fame, he was quite surprised.
After the newly established Fairfield High School Alumni Hall of Fame began taking applications for its first inductee, Jim Hettler, former assistant principal and long-time teacher at Fairfield, nominated Bailey and shortly after, the Fairfield Alumni Association chose him.
“I just couldn’t understand how they could pick anyone else,” Hettler said.
Speaking of his recent induction into the FHS Alumni Hall of Fame, Bailey said he was pleasantly surprised about being chosen for the honor.
“I thought maybe they chose me because I was the first principal over there,” Bailey said.
Looking back to those years when New Paris and Millersburg high schools were combined to create Fairfield, Bailey recalled his stint as principal.
Shortly after accepting the position as the first principal of Fairfield High School, Bailey attempted to implement changes to the curriculum and modernize the school’s approach to education. Bailey’s efforts caused major controversy throughout the school district. However, Deb Jones, treasurer of the Fairfield Alumni Association said she’s not certain that anyone even remembers the contentions at Fairfield during Bailey’s time there.
“We just want to recognize all the great things Max has done in his career,” Jones said.
CAREER CHOICE
While growing up, Bailey knew that he wanted to be involved in education. He saw his teachers and his coaches as people who did their jobs well and cared deeply about younger people. Bailey sought to be just like them.
After Bailey graduated from Millersburg High School in 1958, where he was a star athlete, he continued his education at Indiana University, studying both business and secondary education. Shortly after completing his undergraduate work, Bailey received his master’s degree, also in secondary education and business, and then earned a Ph.D. in school administration.
From 1962 to 1967, Bailey taught at a number of high schools in Indiana, including ones in North Webster, Pierceton and Reelsville. In 1967, he was hired to serve as the assistant principal of New Paris High School. Bailey was at New Paris for the 1968-1970 school year, before being asked to be the first principal of Fairfield High School.
At Fairfield, Bailey was an advocate for change. According to Helter, Bailey consulted a number of well-recognized professors and educational leaders in the Midwest, including J. Lloyd Trump Ph.D., author and associate secretary of the National Association of Secondary-School Principals. Bailey also sought counsel of Dwight Allen, Ph.D., a University of Massachusetts professor known for his innovative approach to education.
“What we were doing back then made Fairfield a stimulus for education in the area,” Hettler said.
Known for his educational innovations at Fairfield, Bailey spent time carefully investigating new theories in education. He implemented modern educational ideas, such as flexible modular scheduling, team teaching, large and small group instruction and independent study. Bailey also utilized teacher aides with the hope of providing students with more attention to make sure they were understanding the concepts being taught.
The rigid and traditional educational concepts were not fitting the needs of every student at Fairfield, Bailey said. Bailey believed that each student and class should be addressed based on their individual needs instead of being uniform, with every class and student following the same concepts. But his educational ideas and changes were not welcomed in the Fairfield school district.
According to Bailey, he was witnessing a new conceptualization in public education in the Midwest. When Bailey was at Fairfield, he went with a few of his colleagues to Chicago to visit several public schools and look into the new practices in public education they were using.
However, the Fairfield school district was not ready for change. Many in the community believed his concepts and ideas were far too radical, Bailey said.
Before Bailey left Fairfield, he said Lloyd Harrel, superintendent of Fairfield Community Schools, was fired for supporting him in his fight for change.
“I resigned before they could fire me,” Bailey said.
NOW A LAWYER
In 1970 Bailey decided to attend Loyola University in Chicago teach school administration and in the early 1980s, Bailey decided to go back to school to get his juris doctorate from Loyola, graduating in 1984. After Bailey passed the bar, he began working part-time for Scariano Himes & Petrarca law firm in Chicago, serving around 100 school districts, handling their legal needs.
Speaking of why he chose to pursue a career in educational law Bailey said, “I wanted a chance to practice law and I wanted a greater insight into education.”
While with the Scariano Himes & Petrarca firm part-time, Bailey taught school and administrative law at his alma mater, Loyola University. Bailey taught for 27 years at Loyola before moving back to Indiana, continuing his teaching career by teaching educational law at Indiana University South Bend. He retired in 2002.
According to Bailey, his favorite part about teaching was watching his students excel.
Bailey is still very passionate about public education.
“People in the U.S. should recognize the importance of public education,” Bailey said. “It’s a valued part of our society.”
According to Bailey, the Fairfield school administration and community did not support his educational initiatives and his desire and drive to improve education at Fairfield. But most of the alumni who chose him were not at Fairfield when he was and did not witness the major controversy that happened during his time there.
But despite the difficulties he endured at Fairfield, Bailey is still deeply honored and overwhelmed with emotions by his induction into the hall of fame.
The Fairfield High School Alumni Association will hold Bailey’s induction ceremony August 23.
