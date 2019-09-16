NAPPANEE — Come hungry, leave full — that's what food vendors at the Nappanee Apple Festival hope festival attenders have plans for this weekend.
Tina Yoder, committee chairperson in charge of food vendors said there are about 18 food and refreshment vendors and most all of them are repeats, including the four non-profit organizations that are always a big hit in the food court.
Visitors can choose from Italian sausage and peppers, rib-eye steaks, burgers, Nelson’s chicken and Pit-tatoes, pretzels, ice-cream, coffee and lattes, cotton candy, elephant ears and more.
Most of the food vendors are located in the food court around the old train depot, but Yoder said there are about three vendors across U.S. 6 on Clark Street, including a new one — Joe’s Gyros.
“There are not many new ones because it’s such a great festival that everyone always wants to come back,” Yoder said.
Last year a new vendor selling bubble tea, shaved ice and specialty drinks joined the festival.
Blue Ribbon kettle corn will be out at the Wings N’ Wheel show along with the Boy Scouts selling hot dogs.
Early risers might want to go to the pancake and sausage breakfast at Dal Mar Catering Banquet Hall. Proceeds will go to support Nappanee Wishing Well — a non-profit that helps people in the Wa-Nee Community.
ALL ABOUT APPLES
If obtaining apple goodies is the goal, this festival will not be a disappointment. One of the non-profit food vendors has warm apple dumplings with the choice of a la mode — but they sometimes sell out by Saturday or early Sunday, the vendor advises.
Or, attendees can enjoy a piece of the 7-foot apple pie which creates more than 800 slices of pie, baked on a giant pie pan in a specialty oven. The pie was chosen as the No. 1 in the state of top 10 fall festival signature foods in 2013 and 2016. Those interested in this creation can stop by El Cielito Lindo to see the large pie pan and have a piece there or pick up a piece or two to take home from the Napple tent.
For those looking to take some apple products home, the Napple tent will have several types of apple pie, apple bread, apple raisin cookies, apple turnovers or fry pies, applesauce, apple cider and of course, made-in-Nappanee apple butter.
There is even a demonstration of apple butter-making on the festival grounds.
