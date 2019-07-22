Flagstar donates $5,000 to Habitat

LAGRANGE — Flagstar Foundation recently announced that LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity was one of 36 recipients in Indiana and Michigan to receive a $5,000 Flagstar grant. Lynn Peachey and Samantha Davis-Kania, current members of the board of directors, are long-time volunteers with LCHFH and are employed by Flagstar Bank.
John Sisson, executive director of LaGrange County Habitat, said, “We are always humbled and grateful at the support we receive from businesses and individuals in our community and beyond. If not for the generosity of businesses such as Flagstar, we would not be able to complete our mission of providing for those in need here in Lagrange County.”
Sonia Plata, Director of Flagstar Foundation, said, “We are grateful to have joined a community with a strong support of organizations and individuals whose values align with ours at Flagstar Bank.”
