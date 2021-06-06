This warmer weather always brings back memories of the summer that I turned sixteen and the very first job I had.
Only a year before, I had landed in Goshen from Belgium where summer jobs were not part of the picture. Yet here I was, a year later, prompted by my father, seeking out employment at Plain and Fancy, one of the downtown’s eating establishments.
I had never worked in food service before except for the frequent help I gave my mother when she hosted friends and guests. From her, I learned how to set and wait on a table and to foresee what guests might need. From my father, I learned the banter that might get me extra tips.
Back then, my uniform involved a short little white dress and pantyhose along with a pair of black shoes. I soon mastered the ins and outs of serving customers. I recognized the regulars and remembered what they liked and tried to be helpful to the new ones who had never ordered before. Though the work was fast paced and physical, I enjoyed it along with the camaraderie between the servers and the kitchen staff. There were always stories to tell, good food to eat and I loved the tips hanging heavy in my pocket at the end of my shift.
I suppose that first taste of summer work is what ultimately led me to make and bake bread to sell which led me to cook food to serve which I’m still doing. I love putting together flavors and textures and sharing them with others.
I’ve been lucky to have a supportive community that mostly understands the hard work that it takes to gather, prepare and serve food. As an owner, my staff and I worked together in this endeavor. I tried to put the various skills of my co-workers to their best use.
I not only enjoy the work in the kitchen; it’s the meaningful relationships I’ve built with customers that give me satisfaction as well.
All these years in food service have taught me a few things about people. There are all types of customers. Some are more difficult than others.
But I’ve always acknowledged that I don’t know everyone’s story so also don’t know what makes them who they are.
What I hope is that when I am having a difficult day, my customers will be as gracious to me as I try to be to them. As a locally owned food service business, I hope my customers know that I’m doing what I love and am trying to provide what I myself want. If I have a down day or am short staffed, I’m already feeling the stress and pressure that that involves.
These days, when many local food places are having a difficult time finding or keeping help, I want to be understanding and gracious. And I’ll continue to tip well despite the slow service. I want these places to continue to thrive.
From that summer long ago, when I made my first foray into food service, little did I know I would still be at it today. There’s a joy in making and serving what I’ve put together with my own hands to those who appreciate it. Join me in continuing to support our local eating spots.
