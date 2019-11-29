Firefighters respond to barn fire near Middlebury

Fire crews work to extinguish a barn fire at 59700 C.R. 43 near Middlebury Frriday.

 Joseph Weiser The Goshen News

MIDDLEBURY — A welder set off a barn fire near Middlebury Friday morning.

According to Middlebury firefighters, a welder was fixing a gate at 58700 C.R. 43, between C.R.s 24 and 26, when a spark ignited some nearby hay. The welder, who was the only one in the barn, firefighters said, called 911.

Middlebury and four other fire departments responded to the fire, which claimed the back end of the 100-by-40-foot barn.

There were no injuries and no livestock was lost.

Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

MIDDLEBURY — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a farm near Middlebury this morning.

Fire crews were responded to the scene at 59700 C.R. 43 for what was called out as a barn fire around 11 a.m.

A multimedia journalist from the News is at the scene, and this story will be updated with more information later today.

