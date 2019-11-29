Firefighters respond to barn fire near Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A welder set off a barn fire near Middlebury Friday morning.
According to Middlebury firefighters, a welder was fixing a gate at 58700 C.R. 43, between C.R.s 24 and 26, when a spark ignited some nearby hay. The welder, who was the only one in the barn, firefighters said, called 911.
Middlebury and four other fire departments responded to the fire, which claimed the back end of the 100-by-40-foot barn.
There were no injuries and no livestock was lost.
Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
