GOSHEN [mdash] John A. Yoder, 71, of Goshen, died at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1947, in Middlebury, to Amos and Katie (Hochstetler) Yoder. On April 19, 1970, in Goshen, he married Mary Lou Bender; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are four …