GOSHEN — Steve Kuhns, with the Millersburg-Clinton Fire Territory, took first place in the Firefighter Challenge during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Saturday.
Kuhns was one of 11 firefighters to compete in the third-annual event at the grandstand, which presented several challenges designed to resemble real-world firefighting situations.
Each competitor, wearing full gear, had to first climb 50-feet up a Goshen Fire Department ladder truck at a 45-degree angle to a bucket. There, they used a cable to pull a wrapped hose up to the bucket.
After climbing down from the truck, the second challenge involved using a sledge hammer to pound a 50-pound sled about 6 feet. They then ran through a short obstacle course of cones and had to crawl through a narrow tile.
From there, participants carried a fire hose about 75 feet, and then target a cone with a spray of water. Finally, they had to drag the dead weight of a 165-pound dummy about 100 feet to cross the finish line.
Saturday’s win, with a time of 2:36, was a big one for Kuhns, who came in second place at last year’s event with a time of 3:01.
“I was pretty impressed with my time. It was better than I expected. It was about 20 seconds faster than last year,” Kuhns said of his run. “The hardest part is definitely the dummy drag, since you’re already winded by that point. And carrying it 100 feet, it’s pretty tough. So overall I’m pretty happy with my time. I can’t complain.”
Kuhns was followed in the rankings by Jeremy Krezel, of the Goshen Fire Department, with a time of 2:45. Karl Lehman, of the Millersburg-Clinton Fire Territory, came in third with a time of 2:58.
BIG MONEY
As a sponsored event, the first place winner of Saturday’s challenge received a $1,000 prize courtesy of Landmark Bar & Grill of New Paris and Dunny’s Pump Service of Syracuse. Second place took home $500 courtesy of MSC Industrial Supply of Elkhart, while third place took home $250 courtesy of Olympia Candy Kitchen of Goshen.
Also competing in Saturday’s event were: Mel Troyer of the Ligonier Fire Department, who finished fourth at 3:11; Robert Pletcher of the Middlebury Fire Department, who finished fifth at 3:26; Brian Borkholder of the Millersburg-Clinton Fire Territory, who finished sixth at 3:32; Kevin Clarke of the Elkhart City Fire Department, who finished seventh at 4:09; Sean Dailey of the New Paris Fire Department, who finished eighth at 4:56; P.J. Metzler of the Benton Township Fire Department, who finished ninth at 5:36; Phil Grann of the New Paris Fire Department, who finished 10th at 5:40; and Koby Lundy of the Cleveland Township Fire Department, who finished 11th at 7:40.
Helping to organize Saturday’s event were Sgt. Travis Peak of the Goshen Fire Department and Capt. Bruce Yoder of the New Paris Fire Department.
