BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Humane Society is overflowing with kittens.
Janet Graham of the Elkhart County Humane Society said, “They are filled to capacity for both cats and dogs.”
There are about 300 animals in the shelter currently and the ratio is 3 cats for every 1 dog. They are able to take animals in on a case-by-case basis. Strays from Elkhart County are welcome right away, but owner-surrenders are by appointment only.
Some measures that are being taken to alleviate the stress of having so many animals are:
- They coordinate with 150 partners to see who can take the animals to get the animals into homes quicker.
- They run cost specials throughout the year. Now through Oct. 19, there is a sale where people can adopt a cat for $10 or a dog for $80.
